Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida’s faith but can’t destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to the wrath of Hurricane Ian. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found refuge in their Baptist church along with other parishioners through wind, rain and worry.

They prayed that the wind gusts would subside and that God would save them from damage when the hurricane made landfall last Wednesday. Floodwaters poured under the pews, driving the congregation to the pulpit and testing their faith even more. The intensifying storm tore away the church tower, leaving a large gap in the roof. The parishioners shivered.

“Good heavens, please protect us,” Compton prayed, with her husband, Del, by her side.

She compared the flood to the biblical story Noah’s Ark and said they had no idea when the water would stop rising. When that happened, there were hallelujahs.

Now that the storm has passed and devastation abounds, churches in hard-hit Southwest Florida offer a foothold in the lives of those plunged into chaos and grief. Heartbreak, frustration and uncertainty now swirl in sanctuaries amid sermons about perseverance and holding on to your faith.

“We believe this was a blessing in disguise,” said Rev. Robert Kasten, the Comptons pastor at Southwest Baptist Church, a congregation of several hundred in one of Fort Myers’ most devastated neighborhoods.

Also, many of the nearly quarter-million Catholics in the Diocese of Venice, which spans 10 counties from just south of Tampa Bay to the Everglades that suffered most from the hurricane, are being tested. Bishop Frank Dewane has visited as many of the five dozen parishes and 15 schools of the diocese as possible.

“A lot of people just wanted to talk about, ‘Why is there so much suffering?'” Dewane said of parishioners he met while celebrating weekend mass at a church in a flooded North Port neighborhood and in the parish hall of a storm-damaged Sarasota church. . “We have to move on; we are a people of hope.”

Priests walked a fine line between holding mass to provide comfort and not endangering elderly parishioners in areas with widespread lack of running water and electricity and flooded roads. Dewane said a rescued man kept asking about his wife, not realizing she had drowned in the storm.

Around Kasten’s church, the nearby mobile home parks where many of his parishioners lived came under water. About a quarter of his congregation suffered extensive damage to their homes, with many like the Comptons losing almost everything. The sanctuary of the church has become a temporary residence for nearly a dozen newly homeless.

Most handled things well, until the reality of the tragedy hit.

“When they saw pictures, they just burst into tears,” Kasten said.

“Just the shock of knowing and seeing what you knew was happening, it overwhelmed them. But they only praise the Lord for how he protected us and kept us safe,” he said.

Barbara Wasko, a retiree who now sleeps on a lounger at the sanctuary, said she is confident the community will rebuild.

“We’ll work it out,” she said. “We’ll make it.”

The wrath of Hurricane Ian – winds of 150 mph and floods – killed dozens of people and stranded countless in what was for many communities their worst disaster in generations.

Rhonda Mitchell, who lives near the Baptist church, said all she had left was her faith in God.

“We don’t know what He’s going to do,” she said, her belongings drying outside her mobile home while an empty U-Haul truck waited to be loaded.

“I just lost my whole life,” she said and began to sob. “I’m still here, but I’ve lost everything I own. … I’m just trying to figure things out.’

Reconstruction is already underway in heavily damaged Catholic churches and schools. But Dewane said his priority is to “meet people where they are” and ensure that the Catholic community can help with the overall relief effort.

That ranges from finding shelter for teachers whose homes have been demolished, as many schools reopen this week, to helping elderly neighbors. The diocese works with Catholic charities to set up distribution centers for donations and supplies provided by FEMA.

But many successful efforts are at the root. When a group of nuns in tiny Wauchula, an inland town, went out of power, they decided to empty their freezers with meat and other perishables and invite the whole neighborhood over for a barbecue. The fire blazed, hundreds of people lined up and started adding what they had in their own quick-heating refrigerators.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Dewane said. “I think we can only be the instruments of the Lord.”

The Rev. Charles Cannon, pastor at St. Hilary’s Episcopal Church, preached on the transience of community losses. While much has been lost, he said, not all is gone.

“People think they’ve lost everything, but you don’t lose everything if you haven’t lost yourself and the people you love,” Cannon said after Sunday services held outside among the fallen branches of once majestic oaks.

Cannon pointed out that the rubble that left the church grounds as an ugly, unearthly place could be cleaned up.

“Most of the work has been to make people feel safe again,” he said, “Almost everyone is without power. All without water. They do everything they can to make them feel comfortable again.”

Down the street, about 50 parishioners from the Assembly of God Bethlehem Ministry gathered to share in their hardships. They told how they had no electricity, no potable running water and in many cases they were left with damaged houses.

“But God has kept them safe,” said Victoria Araujo, a parishioner and occasional Sunday school teacher.

“Some people have lost a lot of things… We need to pray for the people who have lost more than we have,” said Rev. Ailton da Silva, whose parishioners are mostly immigrant families from Brazil.

The storm has really tested the resilience of his community, he said, adding that “I think people will think about faith, family and God.”

Five years ago, Hurricane Irma swept through the region, causing extensive damage to his church. Repairs were still underway when Ian struck. The church fared much better this time.

In the end, “it’s just a building,” da Silva said. “We are the church.”

Dell'Orto from Minneapolis.

