Hurricane Ian: New photos show scale of destruction in Fort Meyers

The scale of the destruction in Southwest Florida remains apparent in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, with new photos showing how the monster storm devastated coastal communities.

Fort Myers Beach, a city of about 5,500 people on one of the barrier islands off Fort Myers, was 90 percent destroyed by the storm, an official said.

“I did about two-thirds of the island and I’d say 90 percent of the island is pretty much gone,” said Fort Myers Beach Councilman Dan Allers. CNN.

“Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete house that’s built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone,” he added.

Walking through the wreckage of destroyed marinas Friday morning, the mayor of Fort Myers, the largest mainland city, marveled at the Category 4 storm’s destructive power.

Look at the boats. These are some big ships. And they’ve been thrown out like toys,” Mayor Kevin Anderson said. CNN. “They were thrown out like they were nothing.”

The Sanibel Causeway is seen before and after Hurricane Ian, which destroyed the bridge span in at least five places. The causeway is the only link between the Fort Myers mainland and Sanibel and Captiva Islands

A marina in Fort Myers is seen before and after the storm. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says boats and sections of docks were ‘thrown away like toys’

Fort Meyers Beach is seen before and after the storm. The barrier island city was devastated by the hurricane.

FORT MEYERS BEACH: The city of about 5,500 people on one of the barrier islands off Fort Myers was 90 percent destroyed by the storm, an official said.

FORT MYERS BEACH: Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers explore a section of businesses destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Anderson said about 200 residents had been rescued from their homes after the storm hit on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, he said there were no confirmed deaths in Fort Myers, which was the epicenter of the destruction when the storm made landfall.

A handful of deaths have been confirmed in the storm, but 48 hours after the hurricane first hit Florida, the hundreds of deaths predicted by the Lee County Sheriff, which includes Fort Myers, have so far not been confirmed. materialized.

Plus, Ian isn’t done wreaking havoc, as the storm will make landfall again in the Carolinas on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, putting the entire South Carolina coast under a hurricane watch.

Meanwhile, in Florida, stunning before-and-after shots captured the devastation in the area around Fort Myers, with homes leveled, boats washed ashore and fires breaking out in ghost town neighborhoods.

It will take months to clean up all the damage, and maybe longer. Some of the destruction will be irreparable.

From uprooted trees to smashed signs, traffic lights crashing onto roads, and some buildings simply destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared.

A commercial district in Fort Myers Beach is seen before and after Hurricane Ian

The Ambassador Condominium in Fort Myers Beach is seen before and after the storm

SAN CARLOS ISLAND: In this aerial view, boats are anchored in a wooded area and to the side of the road after being pushed by the rising waters of Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on San Carlos Island, Florida

FORT MYERS: Hurricane Ian left much of Florida’s southwest coast in the dark early Thursday, triggering ‘catastrophic’ flooding that left officials preparing a major emergency response to a storm of rare intensity.

The only difference between one place and another was the seriousness of the problems.

“We will get through this,” said Deputy Mayor Richard Johnson of Sanibel, Florida. And we’ll come out the other side better than we were going in.

Maybe, but it will be a huge undertaking, ranging from cosmetic to crucial and everything in between.

Fort Myers Beach is simply destroyed. The businesses are gone. Obviously, jobs are lost, at least temporarily. The cleanup will take weeks, and that will surely have to precede any rebuilding effort.

“All of our staff are safe and while the restaurant sustained incredible damage, the building structure is intact,” the property of Nervous Nellie’s, a seafood restaurant on the beach, said in a statement. “We hope to get through this and come back stronger than ever.”

Around the region – Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel – the extent of the damage is impossible to ignore.

Along US 41, the region’s main highway, countless signs outside businesses are damaged, torn, or simply missing.

The steel poles that hold the street signs to the ground are bent backwards, no match for the wind and Ian’s strength.

The garage doors to the storage units were crooked, causing belongings in some of the spaces to be thrown into the air. Most of the traffic lights are out, and in some cases, wires dangle down into the road.

And in one case, a metal traffic sign directing drivers onto Interstate 75 was crushed by an electronic traffic signal warning drivers of a lane closure.

FORT MYERS BEACH – In an aerial view, boats are seen next to a home after Hurricane Ian passed through the area

A damaged commercial building is seen on Fort Meyers Beach before and after the storm

“I’ve seen some stuff,” said Clark Manchin, a construction project manager, as he surveyed the mess. I’ve never seen that.

Patience was running out fast. A 7-Eleven worker begged the people who packed her store: No $20, please. Only small bills. “If I run out of change, we have to close,” she pleaded. There was no gas, no hot food, and since there was no running water, no coffee or toilets.

“I didn’t take this as seriously as I should have,” said Mark Crow of Naples. ‘I didn’t stock up. I didn’t get on board. It’s a mess, man. It is bad.’

Fortunately, some of the damage was only cosmetic. Nets 150 feet high and 250 yards deep surrounding a Top Golf facility in Fort Myers were ripped apart, swaying in the afternoon breeze, not far from where a tattered American flag stood on a pole at an office complex. .

BONITA SPRINGS: Plymouth vehicle flipped outside luxury beachside property severely affected by storm

BONITA SPRINGS: Vehicles float on the water after Hurricane Ian in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

FORT MYERS: Stedi Scuderi looks over his apartment after floodwaters swamped it as Hurricane Ian passed through the area in Fort Myers, Florida

At Florida Gulf Coast University, a set of bleachers, once on the sideline of the football field, flew into the middle of the field and ended up crushing one of the goals.

In other areas, the damage was much worse. At a trailer park in Fort Myers, debris from a destroyed golf cart floated in deep standing water Thursday, long after the storm had dissipated.

Downed power lines and the destroyed poles they were connected to blocked the entrance. And at the end of the street was a barn-style building that had been under construction. Its walls collapsed, the ceiling pinning the crushed wood to the ground.

Damage assessments and cleanup are just beginning.

“We have to be patient,” Sanibel Councilman John Henshaw said. “We have to start looking at where we are going to stay and live for a significant period of time. I don’t know exactly what that is. We will learn more as we go through this process.’