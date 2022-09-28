Hurricane Ian could force relocation of Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to Minnesota

The NFL has chosen an emergency location in the event that damage from Hurricane Ian causes the game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers to be rescheduled.

A game was due to be played on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, but the effects of the storm could force the NFL into action and action.

NFL EVP of Communications Jeff Miller said the league is speaking with local authorities for updates on the storm and its effects on the Tampa Bay area.

If the game has to be moved, the NFL says the game will be played at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota – the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings will play their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday.

NFL Network’s Judy Battista says the league will weigh multiple factors before calling on the game, including the impact the play will have on local resources needed for recovery and disaster relief.

The league plans to consult teams, local leaders and those directly involved in disaster relief before making a final decision.

The Buccaneers plan to practice outside of the storm in Miami this week as the Dolphins play in Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Bucs team and employees and their families all made the trip to Miami to evacuate the area in advance, with the safety of those involved in the organization being a top priority.

Tampa Bay (pictured) saw water levels drop before the storm’s impact on the area

‘Miami came up and it looked like it wouldn’t hit us hard [here]and it was an easier journey,’ said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

“So people who have pets and everything else, and older grandparents and parents who were with them, could drive down. They wanted to be closer to their family, so that played a big part.

“We’re going to try and keep going, and it’s a little different, but everyone’s families are safe, so hopefully we can focus.”

Bowles added that his team is focusing on preparing for the upcoming game and says the team will be unfazed wherever they play.

“Hopefully it’s Tampa and everything is fine, and that means we didn’t get too much damage,” Bowles said. “But if we have to play elsewhere, we just have to focus and concentrate. No one will feel sorry for us, so we have to be ready to play.”

Hurricane Ian first made landfall near the towns of Cape Coral and Fort Meyers on Florida’s west coast, some 90 miles south of Raymond James Stadium. It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.