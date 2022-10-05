Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely

The devastation of Hurricane Ian has left schools in parts of Florida closed indefinitely, leaving storm-weary families concerned about when and how kids can go back to class.

As rescue and salvage operations continue in the wake of the storm, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwest Florida are unable to say for sure when they will reopen. Some schools are without power and yet assessing the damageas well as the consequences for employees who may have lost their homes or are no longer able to work.

Shuttered schools may exacerbate hurricane disruption for children. Recovery from natural disasters elsewhere suggests the effects on children can be permanentparticularly in low-income communities that have a harder time coming back.

“We’ll forget about Hurricane Ian in a week or two. But these districts and schools and students are going to struggle months and years later,” said Cassandra R. Davis, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina.

In Florida, 68 of the 75 school districts are open for personal education, and two more are expected to reopen this week, the Department of Education said Tuesday. Among those still closed is Sarasota, where nearly half of students qualify for a free lunch at a discounted price, an indicator of poverty.

Abbie Tarr Trembley, a mother of four in Sarasota, said her youngest, a 9-year-old boy, asks every morning when he can go back to school.

“Every morning he says, ‘Mom, is it a school day? Is it a school day?'” she said. “Every morning I am almost in tears.”

The hurricane damaged the roof of her house and the family was without power for three days. She was thankful she was spared worse. But she begins to worry about the consequences for her children and their upbringing. Her son already repeated first grade to help him catch up with the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online learning has recently become an option for schools dealing with disasters from the coronavirus pandemic to hurricanes, but researchers have said too much reliance on distance education isn’t sustainable.

Davis has examined how Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 affected student learning in the southeastern US. lagged behind academically, no less than two years after a storm. But districts where parents are wealthy and school budgets are healthy tend to recover more quickly.

School officials in Sarasota County say they hope to reopen schools for some of their 45,000 students on Monday. School leaders are aiming to reopen buildings in the northern part of the province that have suffered less damage than schools in the south.

In the meantime, students can use online resources that students have if they have access to the Internet, Sarasota school officials said at a news conference. The Florida Department of Education did not respond to questions about local school system guidelines for addressing missed school days.

Workers in Sarasota are tearing up and replacing carpets and drywall where water has breached the school buildings and throwing away tainted cafeteria food that was left unrefrigerated in the days when there was no electricity. For now, school officials said, standing water makes some streets unsafe for students and families to navigate. School leaders also assess which teachers and other staff cannot return to work when schools reopen.

Two schools in the province have served as shelters for displaced residents and will close on Friday to give workers time to clean them up before reopening Monday.

Schools in the southern part of the county will “take at least another week to reopen,” Superintendent Brennan Asplen told reporters on Tuesday.

Trembley has heard rumors that when schools start up again, it will be online. She hopes that isn’t the case. “There’s no way I could help a 9-year-old with schoolwork and continue my job,” says Trembley, who works in a general contractor’s office.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, some students experienced long-term displacement, up to five to six months until they were resettled, according to a study. There was a drop in test scores in that first year. “Not only do they have to move, they don’t even go to school for a while,” explains Bruce Sacerdote, an economist at Dartmouth College.

Sacerdote compared regions harder hit by Ian to a “mini-Katrina” and said students in the places where the hurricane caused the most damage are likely to face serious consequences in the first year, especially if they are completely displaced and moved to a others have to move city or state.

“COVID was also a very serious disruption and imposed learning loss on these kids already,” he said. “It’s a double whammy for a lot of these kids. …

“Distance (learning) is better than nothing,” he said, “but it’s not nearly as good as in-person.”

