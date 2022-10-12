Hurricane Fiona: People with disabilities need more support in extreme storms

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The ability to prepare for and recover from an emergency is a privilege many take for granted. Two days before post-tropical cyclone Fiona hit Atlantic Canada, officials were clear: people need to prepare sufficient supplies for 72 hours, including food, water and medicine for each household member and for their animals.

People were also advised to have personal support networks who could help them during an emergency. Some people were told to prepare for the evacuation.

Despite these indications, autopsy for the 2013 Alberta floods like Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Sandy All noted that during disasters we are not doing enough to meet the needs of vulnerable populations. Progress has been made in recent years, but the experiences of people with disabilities during Fiona and our ongoing research show that there is more to do.

The impact on people with disabilities

Anne Camozzi uses a wheelchair and gave a harrowing report of being alone during Fiona, without power, telecommunications or accessible transport during the event. She said she was not aware of comfort centers and emergency preparedness resources set up prior to the storm.

Other people with disabilities encountered problems using medical equipment and raised concerns about inaccessible stairwells in apartment buildings. Larry Smith, who lives alone with dementia, disappeared during the storm and is sadly presumed dead.

At least one in five Canadians aged 15 and older have at least one disability, and nearly 40% report two or more disabilities. The Atlantic Provinces report the highest percentage of people with disabilities living in Canada. The region’s aging population suggests that the number of people with disabilities in Atlantic Canada is growing.

Emergency preparedness raises important practical questions. You need the time and resources to purchase the necessary supplies and the space to store them appropriately. This can be challenging for people with disabilities who: experiencing high poverty and unemployment. Social networks may also not be readily available; people with disabilities are often excluded from many parts of society.

A legal obligation

Supporting people with disabilities in an emergency is not just about doing the right thing, it is law, fundamental to human rights and a feature of several international agreements that Canada has signed.

Article 11 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD)the UN Sendai Framework and the Accessible Canada Act they all underline the right of people with disabilities to access services and support in case of emergency.

Accessibility legislation has been implemented in many counties, including: Nova Scotia, British Colombia, Manitoba and Ontario.

Recent policies encourage the elderly and people with disabilities to stay at home longer. Many seniors are moving to apartment buildings in urban areas. This makes it difficult to determine where people with disabilities are during an event.

Calls have been made for a register for persons with disabilities to strengthen emergency services. Some municipalities, like TruroNS and the Peel Region of Ontariohave registries, while others maintain lists of people with disabilities in settings such as group homes.

Utilities like Nova Scotia Power has tools to keep track of who needs power for home oxygen and dialysis machines. MedicAlertConnect Protect is primarily used by law enforcement agencies in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador to access subscriber information in an emergency.

Limits

This approach has important limitations. Some jurisdictions struggle to use registers effectively. There are also privacy considerations. People don’t necessarily want to disclose information about their disability.

Keeping the information up-to-date is also a big undertaking; an outdated list creates new dangers. Where the data is stored and who has access to it are also important questions.

Finally, the liability and service standards considerations for an agency collecting such information are unclear. Without power and telecommunications, any assistance would be significantly limited.

One solution is to better integrate the views and experiences of people with disabilities into emergency planning prior to such events. People with disabilities have unique perspectives and needs in emergency situations.

Accessible transportation and access to specific equipment and supplies are particularly important. They also need to know who to contact for qualified support and be confident that such support will be available.

There are existing policies and programs aimed at improving emergency assistance for people with disabilities in Canada. Manitoba, for example, founded the Disability Emergency Management Network (DEM-Net)a coalition of the Manitoba Disability Issues Office, community organizations for the disabled and seniors, and emergency services.

The network tries to integrate the experiences of people with disabilities into emergency measures. Other regions in Canada should adopt similar institutional practices.

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.