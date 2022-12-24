Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, safe playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore’s victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the press conference room showed the Cincinnati-New England game.

When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh’s Ravens were guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

“Are we?” Harbaugh asked before getting confirmation. “Oh okay. It feels great. Yeah great. Good. Congratulations to our guys. To make the playoffs with two games to go is pretty remarkable. It’s not something that gets done too often.”

Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass in the first half and the Baltimore defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone in Saturday’s 17-9 victory. The Ravens (10-5) won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out with a knee injury.

Baltimore needn’t worry about a repeat of last season, when Jackson was injured and the Ravens ultimately dropped their last six games to miss the postseason. However, the Bengals’ victory had one drawback: it put Cincinnati ahead of Baltimore by a game atop the AFC North.

Atlanta (5-10), which played just one game behind Tampa Bay in first place in the NFC South, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Gus Edwards ran for 99 yards and JK Dobbins rushed for Baltimore for 59. Huntley’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter was the first TD catch by a Ravens wide receiver since Week 3.

Huntley ran for a 2-point conversion that put the Ravens 14-0 – and Baltimore’s defense has only allowed more than 14 points in a game since early November. On Saturday, the Ravens held the Falcons without a touchdown on four trips in the red zone.

“It was good Ravens football,” said Mark Andrews tightly. “Shout out to the defense who played a great game. Special teams and all. But on a day like this, cold weather and adverse conditions, when you come out victorious every time, that’s a good win.

Atlanta has lost four in a row — including rookie QB Desmond Ridder’s first two starts — and six of seven. Knight went 22 of 33 for 218 yards.

“I thought Desmond took another step against a pretty good defense,” said Falcons coach Arthur Smith. “But in the end we didn’t win situational football. Baltimore did. That is why they immediately took off with a victory.”

The temperature at kickoff was 17 degrees, the lowest for a home game in franchise history. While both teams were expected to rely on the run rather than their shaky passing games, Huntley did connect with Sammy Watkins for 40 yards and Andrews for 36. Those two drives both ended in field goals and the Ravens trailed with 6-0 up.

Atlanta went for it in fourth near center field, and Ridder found Drake London for a 20 gain. But Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble at the end of that play, and the Ravens took over at their own 30.

“I thought I was doing everything I could to secure the catch. I tried to put two hands on it,” London said. “But that’s Marlon Humphrey, one of the better cornerbacks in the league. He just threw it out.”

Baltimore then ran the ball on the first 11 plays of the ensuing drive, which ended with Huntley’s short touchdown pass.

The Ravens took a break near the end of the first half. On the first goal from 1, Ridder was called for intentional grounding – it appeared he was hit when he threw – for a loss of 13. The Falcons settled for a field goal.

On the first possession of the second half, a guard call on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus nullified a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown, and Atlanta kicked another field goal.

Down 17-6 in the fourth, the Falcons had first-and-goal of 4, but four consecutive runs were stopped short of the end zone. Tyler Allgeier couldn’t convert in fourth from the 1.

Atlanta got to within eight on a field goal with 2:03 left, but the Falcons had let so much time pass that the kickoff brought the clock back to the two-minute warning. Atlanta had two timeouts left, but the Ravens were able to take down first and clinch the win.

The Ravens have defeated their opponent in 14 straight games, a franchise record. This time the margin was 184-115.

INJURIES

Besides Jackson, the Ravens were without DE Calais Campbell (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf). …Atlanta TE Feleipe Franks was assessed for head injuries.

NEXT ONE

Falcons: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh this Sunday.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL