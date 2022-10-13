Hunting mother, 43, says she only eats MEAT because she is ‘allergic’ to fruit and vegetables

A single mother who found her passion in hunting eats only meat – because she claims to be allergic to fruits and vegetables.

Colette Crick, 43, of Bedfordview in South Africa, says she was ill for much of her childhood eating a typical diet. However, she says most of this faded when she started following a high-protein diet at age 18.

Her problems resurfaced years later when Colette decided to have a baby and start eating a more balanced diet — it was then that she sent her hair in for DNA testing.

This showed that she was sensitive to salicylate, a natural chemical made by plants to protect against pests and diseases.

She returned to her high-protein diet and later decided to hunt for the meat herself.

Colette, the mother of Colt, nine, and Cody, 11, have said that her youngest son has the same sensitivity and that one day she will teach him to follow the same lifestyle.

Colette Crick, 43, from Bedfordview in South Africa, says she was ill for much of her childhood eating a typical dice

The mum of two has insisted most of her illness subsided when she started a high-protein diet at age 18 — and now hunts for her own food

“My advice to anyone looking to hunt their own food is to give it a try,” Colette said.

“I believe wild is the new vegan. If I know the apocalypse is coming, at least I can take care of myself.”

Colette first started hunting in 2019, when she decided she wanted her meat to be free-range and hormone-free — and the only way to ensure she could hunt it herself.

Soon she bought a bow and arrow and started training for her new hobby. She practiced her archery skills for a whole year before making her first kill to build up her strength and accuracy. The first animal she hunted when she felt she was ready was a warthog.

Colette first started hunting in 2019, when she decided she wanted her meat to be free-range and hormone-free — and the only way to make sure she could hunt it herself

Colette, the mother of Colt (9) and Cody (11), has since said that her youngest son has the same sensitivity and that one day she will teach him to follow the same lifestyle.

The mother of two uses the skills she’s learned over the years from her unusual diet to cook the meat she kills

Colette first started hunting in 2019, when she decided she wanted her meat to be free-range and hormone-free — and the only way to make sure she could hunt it herself

She said, “I chose a bow and arrow because firearms give us such a huge advantage that it almost doesn’t feel like hunting to me.”

She says she’s gotten mostly positive comments like “you’re an inspiration and when the apocalypse happens I want you with me,” but she’s had some ugly comments like “you should be ashamed of killing animals.” ‘.

The ingredient in fruits and vegetables that A salicylate allergy is a reaction that occurs when you come into contact with salicylates, salicylic acid, or related chemicals. Salicylates are found in plants. They are a natural ingredient in many fruits, vegetables and herbs. Symptoms may include: Asthma-like symptoms, such as wheezing and difficulty breathing

Headache

Stuffy nose

Changes in skin color

Itching, rash or hives

Swelling of the hands, feet and face

Stomachache or upset

Eczema

Nasal polyps

Running nose

intestinal inflammation

Diarrhea

Colitis

Colette says that hunting is her passion and she loves to be a part of nature and the circle of life.

“My family is supportive and impressed with all of us, and my children are proud of their mother,” says Colette.

‘When your health fails, you become gloomy and desperate.

“When I was at my lowest point, I found the DNA hair analysis company and sent them hair samples, even though I was skeptical,” she said.

‘I have hives, eczema, sinusitis, sore throat, mood swings, anxiety, indigestion and insomnia.

“I literally cried tears of laughter as I researched what salicylate sensitivity was. Everything I did to be healthy was poisoning my body.

“I made smoothies with fruits and vegetables, ate coconut oil and lots of avocados and raw fruits and vegetables, all of which were very toxic to me. I cannot consume tea, coffee or even pepper.’

“The moment I stopped eating the culprits and went back to a high-protein diet, my health changed in a matter of days.

“My friends who are vegan or loyal to free-range farming got me thinking about where my meat came from.

‘The best way to make sure my meat was really free-range and hormone-free was to hunt it myself. I also felt that I owed it to the animals I consumed to have the stomach to see through the process. If I couldn’t do everything, did I deserve to eat the animals?’

Colette said the “moment” she stopped eating typical healthy foods, she felt much better.

“I felt that archery was the most non-invasive way to hunt without loud bangs to stress the animals or cause meat spoilage,” she said.

Collette, pictured, now believes ‘venison is the new vegan’ and says ‘when the apocalypse happens’ she will be able to ‘take care of herself’

“I’ve been hunting for two years now, but I only hunt when my freezer is almost empty and I only kill what I plan to eat.

“I’d say 90 percent of the meat I eat comes from hunting and I hunt about five animals a year.”

Her son Colt has the same sensitivity and Collette explained how she would like to teach him how to hunt if he is strong enough to do so.

She said, “It’s much harder to hunt a bow than a gun hunt. If I was a gun fighter, I’d have brought him with me already.

“He has to build up his pulling power to hunt with a bow ethically.”

Soon she bought a bow and arrow and started training for her new hobby. The mother of two practiced for a year before making her first kill: a warthog (pictured)

“On a typical day of hunting, you wake up around 4 a.m. and put on all your layers. You can’t wear anything that smells like face creams or deodorant or the animals will pick it up,” says Colette.

“I’m leaving before the sun comes up, and once I get to the shelter, I don’t want to leave. If you have to pee, you have to pee in a bottle!

“If you’re lucky and get a kill, you’ll see if the arrow went through first. Then follow the blood trail and hopefully find your animal.

“The animal I’ve hunted the most is an impala, because it’s a big challenge to hunt – the largest animal I’ve successfully hunted is a 150-pound impala.

‘I find the skinning, slaughtering and cooking hard work, but also worth it. I love to cook so that part is very rewarding.

“My advice to someone who wants to hunt for their own food is, give it a try. I believe wild is the new vegan. If I know the apocalypse is coming, at least I can take care of myself.”

Mother of two practiced her bow for a year before making her first kill: a warthog (pictured, while hunting)