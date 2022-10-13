Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on a game preserve

A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch moose on an Idaho ranch has come under fire for paying the landowner to track down and shoot the animal in what’s known as a high-fence hunt — and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature.

The moose set a new world record in Safari Club International’s Record Book, but Brian Dhooghe said one of the main reasons for the killing was to process the meat for his Washington sausage factory.

High fence hunting is a controversial practice because people track animals in land enclosed by a high fence, making them an easier target than if they were in the wild.

On the other hand, it is made to prevent poachers from slaughtering them in large numbers.

Dhooghe shared photos on Facebook of himself standing by the dead carcass, which prompted hundreds of negative comments, with some saying “be ashamed of yourself” for killing “something so beautiful.”

However, others have come to his rescue, praising him for the achievement and use of the flesh.

Cindy Norris-Brown, of Colorado, commented on the photo sharing: “For those who ask why you would kill such a beautiful animal…if your family relies on the flesh to survive so children don’t go hungry, that’s why .’

Brian Dhooghe shared photos on Facebook of himself standing by the dead carcass, which saw hundreds of negative comments, with some saying ‘be ashamed of yourself’ for killing ‘something so beautiful’

DailyMail.com has contacted Dhooghe for comment.

High fence hunting is a multi-million dollar business in the US, which can be compared to trophy hunting in Africa – a business that is also fraught with controversy.

Such game reserves are scattered across the US and vary in price.

For example, at the Rocky Mountain Elk Ranch in Idaho, hunters can expect to pay between $2,900 and $17,000 for a single moose, while buffalo can cost as much as $10,500.

Dhooghe killed the prized moose at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch, but prices are not available on his website or Facebook page.

Speak with Outdoor Life MagazineDooghe said the trip to the Idaho ranch was a gift for his wife’s 50th birthday and that he initially paid to shoot a 500-inch moose until the guides told him about the recorder-breaking beast.

Others, however, have come to his aid, praising him for the achievement and processing the flesh into food. However, the moose is a record animal with 648 unch antlers

The hunt for high fences is a multi-million dollar business in the US. Such game reserves are scattered across the US and vary in price. Pictured is another moose killed on the same ranch as Dhooghe .’s prized animal

“They told us this potential record was going around, but I wanted a nice, big, sexy-looking bull on the wall. And this is certainly not,” Dhooghe told Outdoor Life.

‘He is ugly. I mean, he’s great, but he looks kinda freaky. It looks like something prehistoric, like, what the hell is that?’

On the first day of his stay at the ranch, Dhooghe killed a 571 inch bull and the next day he joined a group hunting a 300 and 400 inch bull.

While staking out in a wooded area, the large bull came into view.

High-fence hunting isn’t just a thing in America, as in February 70 hunters in Spain slaughtered nearly 450 deer and wildboard in one day

The participants had to pay $977 each for the shoot, which is legal under Spanish law. But animal rights groups say the use of fencing is unethical and have condemned the hunt after images of the animals’ carcasses were shared online.

“We’re all there when this thing comes up,” Dhooghe said. “We saw him almost 400 meters, so I put it in my binoculars and the damn thing didn’t even fit in it!”

Dhooghe pulled the trigger when the moose was 150 yards away, shot a bullet straight into the animal’s heart, killing it.

Tall fencing isn’t just a thing in America, as in February 70 hunters in Spain slaughtered nearly 450 deer and wildboard in one day.

The participants had to pay $977 each for the shoot, which is legal under Spanish law.

But animal rights groups say the use of fencing is unethical and have condemned the hunt after images of the animals’ carcasses were shared online.

Each hunter killed about six or seven animals, a figure much higher than on an average hunting day, they say.