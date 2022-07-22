Hunter Valley home that caught the eye of Natalie Portman last year sells for $3million

A beautiful Hunter Valley home that Natalie Portman once considered buying has gone up for sale for $3 million.

Known as Sacred Mountain House, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom was inspected by the American actress, 41, while filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney last year, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Located in Mulbring, NSW, 143km from Sydney, the two-acre single-storey property was completed in 2020 and designed by architect Peter Stutchbury.

Portman and her French filmmaker Benjamin Millepied, 45, looked out of the one-of-a-kind home in May 2021, while she was in Australia filming the latest movie in the Thor franchise and he was directing the music drama Carmen.

The new owner is Angelyn Lo, an account manager at retail giant Wellbeing Pharmacy.

She bought the home from Matthew Craig and Anna Nicholls, who first bought the site in 2008 for $345,000.

Combining country coziness with the latest in modern architecture, the barn-like home is light, airy and spacious.

The house is located on a hill and is designed around a courtyard. It has beautiful countryside views and huge barn doors that open out onto the countryside.

Designed to connect the interior with the surrounding natural wonders, the house features spacious open-plan living areas, large windows and rammed earth walls.

Custom sliding panels were made for the main living space, allowing housewives to scale the room to their needs.

Pictured: one of the four bedrooms

Pictured: the dining area

Interior features include handmade copper sinks, solid copper faucets and Swiss kitchen appliances from V-Zug.

Dominated by exposed wood finishes, the carpentry includes custom joinery, while the subtle lighting is by TOVO & Iguizzini.

Portman and her family were last spotted in Sydney in February.

Set on a hill and designed around a courtyard (pictured), the house has beautiful countryside views and huge barn doors that open out onto the countryside

Portman and Millepied were spotted on Bronte Beach where they shared a kiss at what appeared to be a kid’s birthday party.

Last year, the Oscar winner abruptly withdrew from her film Days of Abandonment, which was to be shot in Sydney for ‘unforeseen personal reasons’.

Days later, Natalie was spotted in Los Angeles.