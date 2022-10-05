Hunter Biden’s ex business partner claims FBI ‘altered history’ in handling of laptop revelations

A former business partner of Hunter Biden has claimed that the FBI’s handling of the US president’s son’s laptop and the revelations therein likely made the difference in the closely contested 2020 presidential election.

Tony Bobulinski, a Navy veteran and former head of SinoHawk Holdings, claimed the FBI was ‘well aware’ that Hunter Biden’s laptop and phones contained ‘hundreds of thousands of emails and text messages’ revealing shady business dealings between Biden family members and a Chinese energy conglomerate known by Joe Biden.

He also claimed that the FBI instructed Facebook to ‘remain vigilant’ over a dump of information related to Hunter Biden’s laptop, ultimately prompting Facebook executives to limit the spread of the New York Post story that exposed the damning results.

Social media giant Twitter, meanwhile, completely blocked sharing of the Post’s story and prevented the organization from posting for several days.

Bobulinski stated that the suppression of the story caused Donald Trump to lose the election, as he narrowly lost on Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona by just tens of thousands of votes.

‘The difference between President Trump and Joe Biden was 43,000 votes. If half of those people, 21,500 had voted for President Trump instead of Biden, President Trump would still be in the White House,’ he said in an interview with FOX NewsTucker Carlson.

‘You can call it rigged. You can call it stolen. You can call it suppressed. The American people can call it what they want. But the fact that the pattern is that the FBI alone changed the story in that election, he said.

Bobulinski’s claims come months after DailyMail.com obtained a voicemail that proved President Biden spoke to Hunter about his business dealings with a Chinese criminal his son called “China’s spy chief.”

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, SC, after attending a Mass on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Hunter Biden had the potential to make a seismic impact on the 2020 election when the New York Post first reported the contents of a portable hard drive that appears to have belonged to the 52-year-old.

Aside from lewd images depicting sexual acts and drug use, the laptop also revealed a treasure trove of emails that appear to show Hunter Biden trying to coordinate meetings with his father and his various foreign business associates.

Earlier this year, a senior FBI agent abruptly resigned and is now at the center of an escalating scandal after whistleblowers accused him of misconduct during the investigation into the laptop’s contents.

As one of 13 special agents tasked with investigating the computer’s contents, Timothy Thibault is alleged to have miscategorized damaging evidence as ‘disinformation’ and attempted to ‘shut off a flood’ of disparaging information leading up to the 2020 election.

The agent was also appointed by Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, who on July 18 wrote a letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland imploring the pair to act on allegations of political bias affecting the agency’s operations.

Meanwhile, Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month referred to the ‘dump’ of information regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop that Bobulinski alluded to in his FOX interview on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

‘The FBI came to us, some people on our team and said ‘hey, just so you know you need to be on high alert… we’re on alert that there’s going to be some sort of dump that looks like [alleged Russian propaganda] in the 2016 election’, so just be careful.’

Joe Biden called Hunter in December 2018 and said he wanted to talk to him about a New York Times story about Hunter’s dealings with Chinese oil giant CEFC

The president has repeatedly denied in person and through his press secretary that he ever discussed Hunter’s foreign dealings with his Hunter—despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

But a voicemail left at Hunter’s The iPhone uncovered in July by DailyMail.com proves the president was aware of his son’s shady dealings.

Joe called Hunter on December 12, 2018 and said he wanted to talk to him after reading a New York Times story of Hunter’s dealings with the Chinese oil giant CEFC.

Files on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, previously revealed by DailyMail.com, showed he had struck a deal with the Chinese company worth millions of dollars after touting his family connections.

The Times’ 2018 story pointed out that CEFC chairman Ye Jianming had been arrested in China and his top lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the US of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

It revealed that Ye had met with Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to discuss ‘a partnership to invest in US infrastructure and energy deals.’

After seeing the story online, Joe called Hunter and left a voicemail: ‘Hey mate, it’s dad. It is 8.15 on Wednesday evening. If you get a chance, give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you, he said.

‘I thought the article that was published online, it will be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you are ready. And anyway, if you get a chance, call me, I love you.’

The message — obtained via a phone backup on Hunter Biden’s laptop — comes in light of the president’s repeated denials that he ever discussed Hunter’s overseas business dealings with his son.