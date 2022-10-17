Hunter Biden's company received a $40MILLION investment from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina

Hunter Biden’s real estate company received a $40 million investment from a Russian oligarch, new emails reveal.

The relationship between the president’s son and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, has already been flagged as alarming by a Senate report after she mysteriously transferred $3.5 million to a company linked to Hunter.

Baturin’s brother Viktor Baturin told DailyMail.com that the money was ‘a payment to enter the US market.’

But DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter’s financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her company investing $40 million in a real estate project by Hunter’s company Rosemont Realty.

In 2012, Hunter’s company had a $69.7 million plan to invest in 2.15 million square feet of office space in seven US cities.

Documents detailing the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40 million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina.

The Inteco Group is a plastics and construction giant that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4 billion according to Forbes.

Baturina is the billionaire widow of corrupt Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov and was at one time the richest woman in Russia with a current net worth of $1.4 billion. The picture with Luzhkov in 2007

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Yuri Luzhkov’s widow Baturina attended a farewell ceremony for Luzhkov together

The documents reveal that Hunter’s financial ties to Baturina began years earlier than previously thought – and were also much more significant.

His dealings with foreign billionaires are currently under investigation by federal prosecutors, reportedly investigating potential money laundering, illegal lobbying and alleged tax crimes.

Hunter’s dealings with the Russian billionaire first made headlines in September 2020 when the Senate Homeland Security Committee released a report flagging her unexplained wire transfers to a company linked to the president’s son.

On February 14, 2014, Baturina transferred $3.5 million in a series of payments to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC for ‘Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014’.

The report said Hunter founded the company a year earlier with his best friend Devon Archer, a former Abercrombie & Fitch model and adviser to John Kerry, now in prison for fraud.

The transactions were flagged in suspicious activity reports filed with the US Treasury Department.

Baturina has refused to discuss them. But her brother, Viktor Baturin, 63, has told DailyMail.com that the money was ‘a payment to enter the US market.’

Hunter’s lawyer George Mesires previously denied that the money went to Hunter.

“Hunter Biden had no interest in and was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the allegation that he was paid $3.5 million is false,” he told CNN in September 2020.

In 2015, Baturina set up a US office to oversee her US investments, and in 2016 she put $10 million into commercial buildings next to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

But according to new emails obtained by DailyMail.com, Baturina had already negotiated an investment deal with Rosemont Realty back in 2012 to plow $40 million into the purchase of seven office buildings in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Hunter’s friend and Rosemont Realty partner, Devon Archer (right), tried to get Kenes Rakishev (left) to invest in their US office building project with Baturina, sending him an email detailing the deal in May 2012

Archer attached a three-page document written in Russian outlining the agreement. DailyMail.com translated it. The document says the seven offices would be purchased by a partnership formed in March 2012 and that ‘Rosemont Realty has entered into property purchase contracts for $212,580,000

The emails come from a leak obtained by an anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery. The emails were sent to Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman worth more than $950 million who became friends and business partners with Hunter.

Rakishev was photographed with Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden at an infamous meeting at Cafe Milano in Washington DC in 2015.

Baturina and her husband, who died in 2019, were also invited to the gathering of Hunter’s business associates to meet her powerful father.

Hunter’s friend and partner at Rosemont Realty, Devon Archer, tried to get Rakishev to invest in their US office building project with Baturina, sending him an email detailing the deal in May 2012.

“I know you mentioned you were less interested in real estate, but it’s a deal we’re closing next month and it’s just too attractive not to share,” Archer wrote to Rakishev in a leaked email mail.

“Inteco, as I know you know, takes a significant portion of the equity… We’d love to have you on board.”

Archer attached a three-page document written in Russian outlining the agreement. The document says the seven offices would be purchased by a partnership formed in March 2012 and that “Rosemont Realty has entered into property purchase contracts for $212,580,000”.

The deal included about $52 million in cash and $160 million in mortgages.

Kenes Rakishev (left), a Kazakh businessman worth more than $950 million who became friends and business partners with Hunter, is seen in a photo with Hunter, Joe Biden and Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov

Rosemont Realty raised at least $15 million of its own cash along with Baturina’s and other investors, the filing said.

The Managing Partnership will receive an aggregate investment of $69,700,000 from the Partners. The managing general partner will invest at least $15,000,000 in equity capital on the same terms as all partners in the investment partnership,” it said in an approximate Russian translation.

Archer was listed as CEO of Rosemont Realty on emails and deal documents.

The former Abercrombie & Fitch model is now serving a year in prison for defrauding a Native American tribe in a complex $60 million bond scheme.

Representatives for Hunter and Baturina did not respond to requests for comment.