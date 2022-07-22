Hunter Biden will likely ‘land generous plea-deal to end investigation into his private life’

As federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Justice Department official believes the president’s son made a “generous” plea deal to admit only minor charges.

Attorney Jim Trusty, former head of the DOJ’s organized crime section, said reports that the investigation is coming to an end indicate that Hunter will be slapped with small taxes and for making false statements when buying a gun in 2018 .

He believed Biden was unlikely to be charged in connection with the investigation into alleged money laundering and lobbying violations that alleged Biden used his father for controversial business transactions abroad.

“We don’t hear the word ‘conspiracy’ and we hear and see an awful lot of drug addiction vignettes, so I think the ‘critical phase’ could be more about reaching a plea deal that is meant to end the entire investigation, rather than a fully researched ‘pay-to-play’ scheme,” Trusty told the New York Post.

Trusty said a sweeping ‘charge’ against Hunter would be unlikely and noted that the investigation must have been thorough as it has been going on for four years.

“It doesn’t take four years to set up a dinky gun case or many of the cases that are considered ‘tax cases,'” he added.

Along with Trusty, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley and Detroit U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade disagreed with previous reports suggesting no charges were being filed because of the upcoming midterm elections.

CNN previously reported that some officials were concerned about DOJ guidelines suggesting that updates in major, politically sensitive cases should be avoided so close to the election.

McQuade dismissed the idea, telling the Post, “I don’t think the DOJ would hesitate to press charges against Hunter Biden if the evidence was sufficient, just because of the upcoming midterm elections.

“There would be no reason to waive the report, except for lack of evidence.”

While he agreed with McQuade, Turley said he was concerned the investigation would be closed despite President Joe Biden never being called to testify before a grand jury.

“It is not clear how the prosecutors would eliminate conspiracy or a wider range of wrongdoing without talking to such key players,” he told the Post.

The federal investigation had reached a “critical juncture” and investigators are currently considering whether to charge the president’s son, according to a report Wednesday evening.

The Delaware Department of Justice’s investigation has intensified in recent weeks over whether or not to sue for tax violations or making false statements about buying a gun, sources said. CNN.

Hunter was not allowed to buy a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggle with drug addiction.

The GOP is looking for answers as to whether the president was aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, even though he has continually denied that he knew.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, is leading the investigation, which dates back to 2018. President Biden kept pushing after Trump left office to continue the investigation.

Hunter has not been charged with any crimes and has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The report also stated that the president is not being investigated as part of the investigation into his business activities.

The FBI’s criminal division and the IRS are among the agencies involved in moving the investigations, and there have also been discussions about whether his past drug abuse could weaken their case, CNN reported.

Hunter could claim he was unaware of his actions because he was high on the drugs.

Earlier this summer, DailyMail.com revealed a 2018 voicemail recording of junior Biden’s hard drive stating that the president was indeed aware of the transactions.

Joe called Hunter on December 12, 2018, saying he wanted to speak to him after reading a New York Times story about Hunter’s dealings with Chinese oil giant CEFC.

Files previously revealed by DailyMail.com on Hunter’s abandoned laptop show that he struck a multimillion-dollar deal with the Chinese company after touting his family ties.

The 2018 Times story pointed out that CEFC chairman Ye Jianming had been arrested in China and his US chief lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the US of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

It revealed that Ye had met Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to talk about “a partnership to invest in US infrastructure and energy deals.”

The Times reported that when Ho was arrested, he called Joe’s brother Jim Biden – who told the paper he believed the call was for Hunter.

The Gray Lady said it was “unclear whether Hunter Biden made business deals with CEFC,” not knowing at the time how deep his connections with his Chinese business partners were.

After seeing the story online, Joe Hunter called and left a voicemail.

“Hey buddy, it’s daddy. It’s 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday evening. If you get the chance, give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,’ he said.

“I thought the article that appeared online, which will be printed in the Times tomorrow, was good. I think you are clear. And if you get the chance, call me, I love you.’