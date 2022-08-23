Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa daughter Maisy and son Beau grab ice cream in California

Hunter Biden was spotted on Monday with his family in Malibu buying ice cream cones during the first photographed family outing since the Biden family’s Kiawah vacation earlier this month.

Photos exclusive to DailyMail.com show Hunter and his family chatting and enjoying ice cream in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where Hunter and Melissa live with baby Beau.

In some adorable photos, Beau, 2, is seen munching on a cone, wearing a bright blue rain jacket and green joggers.

Maisy Biden, 21, Hunter’s youngest daughter from his first marriage, had a grungy look – baggy jeans and a tan sweatshirt emblazoned with “pretty girls love trap music” as she chats with daddy and enjoys her own cone.

Hunter, 52, wore a navy button-down and jeans, his wife Melissa Cohen, 35, a navy blue overcoat, jeans and black boots — dressed especially warmly for Malibu’s 70-degree weather.

Hunter and his family were last seen in public during Biden’s family vacation to South Carolina, where First Lady Jill caught Covid-19. She had to extend her trip and go into quarantine after her family left Kiawah Island.

Hunter, Melissa and Beau traveled back to the White House with President Biden on Monday.

Scandal-plagued first son is now trying to keep a low profile for a $20,000 a month

Biden moved into the 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home last year, leaving behind the $5.4 million mansion he rented in Venice Beach because it lacked privacy for the family.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service puts $30,000 a month in the American taxpayer’s bill for a swanky Malibu crash pad while watching over the Biden family around the clock.

Hunter’s six-bedroom townhouse and adjacent rental home is located on a private cul-de-sac, high above the Southern California Malibu coastline and overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, the federal investigation into Hunter has reached a “critical moment” and investigators are considering whether to charge the president’s son, according to a CNN report from late July.

The Delaware Department of Justice’s investigation has intensified in recent weeks over whether or not to sue for tax violations or making false statements about buying a gun, sources told CNN.

In April of this year, Hunter said he’d been sober for two years and credited his second wife, saying he’s “forever grateful” for helping him detox.

There are also concerns about DOJ guidelines that suggest avoiding updates in major, politically sensitive cases so close to the election.

The report says no decision has been made yet, with less than four months until the midterms.

It increases the pressure on the Biden family, with Republicans already saying Hunter will be a target of their congressional investigations if they retake the House.

The GOP is looking for answers as to whether the president was aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, even though he has continually denied knowing anything about it.

Hunter was not allowed to buy a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggle with drug addiction.

