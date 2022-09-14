Hunter Biden demands his support payments for love child be lowered due to change in income

Hunter Biden is trying to cut his child support allowance for his four-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts, because he claims to be in financial trouble.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the president’s son filed a motion Monday to adjust child support, citing “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

Hunter fathered four-year-old Navy Joan in 2018 while on a drug-addicted bender and has never met the young girl who lives with her mother Lunden Roberts, 31, in Arkansas.

An insider tells DailyMail.com: ‘Hunter will be raked over the coals at this point.

“If he thinks Lunden is simply agreeing to a claim about appalling conditions, he should think again. Not being a part of your child’s life is one thing – not that Lunden would ever want to – but not supporting her financially the way he should is quite another.

‘And where did he live again? Oh yes, a fancy house in Malibu, one of the richest cities in the country.’

The child benefit scheme was established in March 2020 and adjusted four months later. It was filed under seal in Independence County, Arkansas, so there’s no idea exactly how much the payments are.

This isn’t the first time Hunter has claimed that he’s in need of money.

In a November 2019 application in the child support case, he claimed, “I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” adding that he had ‘significant debts’.

Meanwhile, Hunter has just moved out of a $20,000-a-month Malibu home where he lived with his wife Melissa Cohen and their two-year-old son Beau.

And before that, Hunter lived in a rented house on the canal for $25,000 a month in Venice, Los Angeles, with its 24-hour Secret Service security.

Roberts and Hunter fathered Navy Joan — the fourth of his five children — around December 2017 while still dating his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Roberts spent more than a year in a junior position at his investment firm Rosemont Seneca.

Even after DNA proved he was the father, Hunter claimed he didn’t have enough money to pay alimony.

Roberts pursued Hunter through the courts for 10 months after he claimed he was too poor to pay alimony, despite living on a $12,000-a-month Hollywood rent and driving a Porsche at the time.

When an Arkansas judge ordered him to submit financial records, he settled out of court.

Roberts won a reported $2.5 million settlement from Hunter.

In his memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter claimed that after his divorce from Kathleen Buhle in 2017, he had undergone so many “rampages” that he couldn’t remember his conquests.

“That’s why I would later sue the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed it was mine — I had no memory of our meeting,” the recovering drug addict wrote.

“I had so little contact with anyone.”

Hunter never met Navy Joan and wouldn’t be able to pull her out of a series of photos, according to the files in their custody case.

His father Joe also hasn’t recognized the child as part of his family — nor has he offered her the same 24-hour Secret Service protection afforded to other Bidens, DailyMail.com previously revealed.

Roberts instead asked authorities in rural Independence County to step in to protect them both from her ex-fiancée Princeton Foster, whom she began dating in 2018, about six months after her affair with Hunter ended.

“I need this warrant because I’m afraid of what Princeton might do to me and my daughter…I’m also aware that he carries a firearm every day,” Roberts said in her protection warrant application.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that President Biden has been “aware” of Roberts’ ordeal and the alleged threat to his granddaughter – who bears a striking resemblance to a young Hunter.

But so far, the world’s most powerful man has refused to intervene or even contact them to see if the little girl is okay, a close friend of Roberts said.

Hunter has never met Navy — the fourth of his five children — and wouldn’t be able to pull her out of a series of photos, according to files in their 2019 custody battle. He is pictured above with his wife Melissa and their son Beau who died last month. got off Marine One in Washington

Hunter has since moved out of Malibu’s house he rented for $20,000 a month and into another property, sure to be just as swanky for Hunter, his wife Melissa and their son Beau.

DailyMail.com revealed early last year that Hunter Biden had moved into this $25,000-a-month rented canal-side home in Venice, Los Angeles, with its 24-hour Secret Service security.

The single mother called police in May, claiming that Foster, 27, dented her car and cut the wires to her security cameras after showing up at her home in Arkansas in the middle of the night.

She also filed for a protection order, claiming that the amateur fighter told her he was “going to heaven” with Navy Joan, referring to the angelic, blond-haired youngster as his daughter, despite having no biological connection to her.

Roberts testified for several hours in February at a federal courthouse in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

She testified before a federal grand jury investigating Hunter for alleged tax crimes.