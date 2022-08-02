Hunted contestants Jake and Rob look completely unrecognisable in drag disguises

Viewers who watched Monday night’s episode of Hunted were in for quite the surprise when contestants Jake and Rob revealed dramatic new looks.

The best friends, who have successfully outsmarted the Hunters since the show’s premiere, took it upon themselves to dress in drag as they continued to cover their tracks.

Rob, 33, who is a hairdresser and makeup artist, put his skills to the test by applying facial prosthetics, fake breasts, wigs and makeup on both him and police officer Jake, 31.

The pair then befriended some strangers at a local pub in suburban Melbourne’s Footscray, while in disguise, before splitting up for the final stage of the match.

Fans took to social media to praise the guys for their creativity and quick thinking, while others said they absolutely loved their looks.

“Jake and Rob are modern day heroes!” a fan joked on Twitter.

“Jake looks good in drag,” another tweeted. While someone added, “Jake looks fat in those jeans.”

Elsewhere in the episode, contestants Stathi, 35, and Matt, 35, also relied heavily on resistance to deter the fighters.

The best friends planned to meet a transvestite friend who would use their makeup skills to dress them up for Daylesford’s LGBQTI+ ChillOut Festival so they could move undetected.

However, the Hunters knew of their plan and intercepted their meeting point – which was at a local pub.

Other fans said the pair looked amazing and praised them for their creativity

The hunters eventually captured Matt and left Stathi alone while he is still on the run while Jake and Rob are still in the game.

Both teams’ lingering stares came after several other contestants had similar ideas for dressing in dramatic disguises but failed after buying dodgy wigs and outfits that made them stand out more than helped them stay low.

Sonny-Joe and Grace, caught last week, disguised themselves as merchandise.

Matt and Stathi previously went out of their way to avoid capture by wearing ridiculous clothing that they hoped would “fly under the radar,” but in the end they had the opposite effect.

Hunted Australia season finale airs on Channel 10 on Tuesday at 7.30pm

Matt tried to disguise his dark hair and beard with a blonde wig, sunglasses and surgical face mask, while Stathi dressed as an Italian grandmother, or “nonna,” in a floral dress from a store, covering his head with black netting.

The Hunted team is now tracking down three contestants – Stathi, Jake and Rob – who are on the run for Tuesday night’s final.

Fans remain hopeful that the final three will hit the “extraction point” and walk home with a $100,000 share of the prize pool.

