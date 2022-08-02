Hunted Australia’s Rob and Stathi win the series and take home $100,000 in prize money

Rob Harneiss and Stathi Vamvoulidis have won Hunted Australia.

In Tuesday’s nail-biting season finale, the two men were taken away in a red helicopter on a beach in Inverloch after fighters were unable to catch them.

Rob was the first on the plane and Stathi had only a few minutes left to join him to take home the $100,000 prize money.

Rob quickly flew to the waiting helicopter after arriving at the site by car.

Stathi chose to try and blend in with the locals before taking a break for it.

Rob was elated when he reached the helicopter and dug for the people who claimed he couldn’t.

“That heavyset boy won. And he hit you. I’ve put a lot of time and effort into planning this,” Michael said.

“The strategy for me was to hide in plain sight, not to act like a fugitive, to lure, to dress up,” he added.

Michael added that most people said he couldn’t even run from the fighters, let alone win the season.

Stathi was equally impressed with his skills when he reached the helicopter when the fighters couldn’t catch him.

‘It taught me a lot about myself, my resilience. Not many people know what this feels like. Oh, mate. The paranoia, the stress, the fear,” he said of the experience.

“Not knowing who was on your back. It was exhausting on the run. And when the physical exhaustion goes hand in hand with the mental exhaustion,” he added.

He said there were many times when he wondered if he could do it.

Rob’s partner Jake was unfortunately captured during the finale while failing to make it to the helicopter for extraction.

Both Rob and Stathi said they would share the prize money with their imprisoned teammates, meaning they will win $25,000 each.

Stathi said he would use the money for IVF to start a family.

The show turned out to be a success for Ten with many viewers tuning in to watch the show.

The obviously disappointed fighters looked on in shock after the breakout before congratulating their own efforts.

“It was so disappointing to come in seconds,” said chief David Craig.

“Sixteen fugitives around Victoria in three weeks, fantastic effort,” he added.