Hunted Australia viewers are left furious over a ‘wildly unfair’ twist

Hunted Australia viewers are furious over an ‘unfair’ twist that saw half of a team get busted in Sunday’s episode.

Bondi couple Lavinia and Nick were completely absent for two weeks, avoiding friends and family and not using the bank cards they were given at the start of the competition.

But in the end, the couple needed money because they were getting “cold, tired and hungry.”

But just when they were about to withdraw the money they were allowed to spend under the rules of the game, the Hunters decided to throw a spanner in the works.

She froze the team’s ATM card in an attempt to capture them – even though all the other teams had taken advantage of this emergency resource.

On CCTV footage, Lavinia made several attempts to withdraw money with no luck.

The Hunters cheered back at HQ as they struggled to figure out why one of their few lifelines had been taken away before they could even use it.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration, calling the Hunters’ decision “unfair.”

“I have to say that freezing the bank account is very unfair,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hey, freezing their bank accounts.. is that fair?” added another.

Meanwhile, several viewers accused the Hunters of “cheating.”

“The hunters canceling the bank cards is cheating… anyone on the run can still use theirs,” one wrote.

“Here’s a $500 card, but you can’t withdraw it in one go and we’ll cancel it at any time. This show is addictive but downright bulls**t.”

“Don’t think it’s fair that the hunters are withdrawing or freezing bank cards. It’s a game and it feels like cheating… too much power and now manipulation!’ another fan tweeted.

The shocking twist comes after last week’s ‘unAustralian’ betrayal, in which aunt-and-niece duo Karen and Brittany were caught after being tipped off by their bus driver.

Also on Sunday’s episode, friends Puneet and Kris stopped by the remote estate of one of their contacts, but fled after becoming suspicious that the hunters were after them.

The hunters managed to capture the couple, as well as Nick, leaving his partner Lavinia alone with no money.

The Hunted team is still looking for five contestants – Stathi and Matt, Jake and Rob and Lavinia – who are on the run with only a few days left.

The winners await a prize of $100,000, but first they must evade an elite team of “hunters” made up of former intelligence agents and police officers.

Hunted is an exciting series that started by following 18 contestants who had to go on the run and not be captured for 21 days.

