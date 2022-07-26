Hunted Australia: ‘Un-Australian’ betrayal eliminates team from the game

Fans of Channel 10’s new reality show Hunted were shocked when two fugitives were eliminated after a ‘non-Australian’ betrayal in Monday’s episode.

Contestants Karen and Brittany, who are aunts and cousins, were eventually captured after being on the run for more than a week.

After finding their wanted posters all over town, they boarded a bus from Wonthaggi to Phillip Island and then waited for a ferry to get them out of the area.

But Karen and Brittany were completely unaware that their bus driver, Graham, had tipped the Hunters to their location.

Graham contacted Hunter HQ to inform them of the duo’s whereabouts, explaining that he dropped them off at the Phillip Island jetty.

‘I had them on the local bus from Wonthaggi, over to Cowes [the main township on Phillip Island] to catch the Stone Creek Ferry,” he said.

However, Karen and Brittany were able to outrun the fighters chasing them on the ground.

The next day they returned to the same jetty and jumped a ferry to get them off the island.

But a second tip from the same bus driver eventually got them caught.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger after the pair barged in for a reward.

“Graham has been nominated for UnAustralian of the Year,” one viewer tweeted.

“Graham is the real villain, not the fighters,” added another.

However, other fans believed that Graham “did the right thing” by tipping the fugitives.

“Three cheers for Graham,” tweeted one fan.

The Hunters are still looking for 10 contestants – Jake and Rob, Grace and Sonny, Nicholas and Lavinia, Puneet and Chris, and Stathi and Matt – who are on the run in Victoria, with only 11 days to go.

Most participants were captured in the first week after staying with family and friends for too long.

Hunted is an exciting series that follows 18 contestants who have to go on the run and go uncaptured for 21 days.

A $100,000 prize awaits the winners, but they must first evade an elite team of “hunters” made up of former intelligence agents and police officers.

The fugitives travel in pairs and have only limited resources to escape detection in the field.

The show has been a ratings hit since its premiere last week.