Hunted Australia: The brutal scenes you didn’t see on television

Hunted Australia winners Rob Harneiss and Stathi Vamvoulidis spoke about the scenes cut from Channel 10’s reality show.

During the poignant series, the fugitives often asked for help from the public and many were shown helping them.

But Rob told news.com.au this was usually not the case, and that he and Stathi received no help from bystanders.

Hunted Australia winners Rob Harneiss (left) and Stathi Vamvoulidis (right) have revealed the brutal scenes left by producers on the cutting room floor

However, the scenes of people refusing to help the fugitives were not shown on TV.

“No one wanted to help you when you’re looking for help on the street,” he explained.

“People would just look at you. You’d think a camera would help you, but it didn’t.’

Rob said “90 percent of the people” he approached on the run would not help him.

Stathi added: “That rejection, it makes you doubt yourself and put you in that paranoid mindset, which is exactly what you don’t need when you’re on the run.”

During the poignant series, the fugitives often asked for help from the public and many were shown helping them. But Rob told news.com.au that most of the time this was not the case and that he and Stathi were not getting help from bystanders

Rob and Stathi won Hunted Australia in Tuesday’s final.

In the nail-biting closing moments, the men were taken away in a helicopter on a beach in Inverloch after the fighters were unable to catch them.

Rob was elated when he reached the helicopter and dug for the naysayers who said he couldn’t.

However, the scenes of people refusing to help the fugitives were not shown on TV

“That heavyset boy won. And he hit you. I’ve put a lot of time and effort into planning this,” he said.

“The strategy for me was to hide in plain sight, not act like a fugitive, deceive, dress up.”

Hunted Australia returns for a second season next year.