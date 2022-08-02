Hunted Australia: Robert dons fake boobs and transforms into a busty brunette

Hunted’s Robert Harneiss drove fans wild when she transformed into a busty brunette during the series finale on Tuesday night.

The barber, 33, chose to go in full disguise by dragging in an attempt to evade the fighters while in Camberwell, Melbourne.

Viewers loved the disguise, which included a pair of fake breasts strapped to the fugitive’s chest.

Hunted Australian viewers went wild after Robert donned FAKE BOOBS and transformed into a busty brunette to evade capture during Tuesday night’s season finale

“Those boobs look good, huh,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Robert’s ‘breasts’ look rather natural,” added another.

Meanwhile, others joked that Robert could be a competitor on the hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Rob put on quite a busty show when he turned into a brunette. “Those boobs look good, huh,” one viewer wrote on Twitter

“I mean, Rob won’t be able to outrun the fighters, but he could beat them in a lip-sync fight. Go Rob! So much sas. Love it!’

“I just can’t see Rob’s outfit catching him. The only way Hunters would catch him is if they were tipped off that he was dressed as a woman,” another wrote.

During the episode, Robert turned into a woman to avoid capture.

“I’m doing everything I can to avoid getting caught,” he said as he did his makeup in a bathroom mirror.

“I just can’t see Rob’s outfit catching him. The only way hunters would catch him is if they were tipped off he was dressed like a woman,” another wrote.

He continued: ‘When I got into this, I had a lot to prove that I’m a male hairdresser…’

Robert said he wanted to use his special effects skills instead by dressing as a woman and hopefully claiming the $100,000 prize money.

“I want to prove to everyone what I’m capable of. All my life people will shoot me based on what I do for work or my height.

“I want to prove to everyone what I’m capable of…” said Robert

‘I’ve heard it all. It makes me want to go hard to prove them all wrong.’

Rob eventually walked to a cafe before calling it his “hardest day” as a fugitive.

Rob and Stathi Vamvoulidis eventually won the series’ first season in a heart-pounding finale, sharing the $100,000 prize money.