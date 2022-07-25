Hunted Australia: Bumbling ‘fugitive’ disguises himself as a nonna

Channel 10’s thrilling new reality show Hunted Australia delivered absurd television on Sunday.

‘Fugitives’ Stathi and Matt went to great lengths to avoid capture by wearing ridiculous clothes, which they hoped could ‘fly under the radar’, but in the end they had the opposite effect.

Matt clumsily tried to hide his dark hair and beard with a blonde wig, sunglasses and surgical face mask.

Meanwhile, Stathi dressed as an Italian grandmother, or ‘nonna’, in a shop floral dress, covering his head with black gauze.

They called on their friend Katherine to arrange a Kombi van for them as transportation.

To avoid detection, they had Katherine stand by a phone booth while Stathi ordered her to meet them under a nearby bridge as he circled her head down and told her not to look at him.

Viewers live-tweeted the bizarre series of events, one of which wrote: “We didn’t see Stathi, but we did see a mythical gypsy woman put a curse on a couple through a pay phone.”

Another wrote: ‘Katherine, when was the last time you saw Stathi? Katherine: It was yesterday at a pay phone and he was dressed as a nonna.’

“Never seen a nonna circling a phone booth before,” another commented.

Another viewer tweeted: “If the fighters were watching, the dress might have fooled them…

Channel 10 presenter Kate Langbroek also tweeted about the episode, joking that she couldn’t tell it was Stathi in his nonna disguise.

“This is glorious madness. Nothing memorable,” she wrote, adding some crying-with-laughing emojis.

Hunted is an exciting series that follows 18 contestants who have to go on the run and go uncaptured for 21 days.

A $100,000 prize awaits the winners, but they must first evade an elite team of “hunters” made up of former intelligence agents and police officers.

The fugitives travel in pairs and have only limited resources to escape detection in the field.

The fighters in the Australian version are made up of ex-AFP and ADF personnel, as well as cyber analysts and veterans of British intelligence.

Most participants were captured in the first week after staying with family and friends for too long.

The show has been a ratings hit since its premiere last Sunday.