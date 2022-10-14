Hunt for four Oklahoma cyclists five days after they all vanished while on a group bike ride

<!–

Four Oklahoma cyclists are missing days after they went on a group bike ride together and left police baffled.

Mark Chastain, 32, his brother Billy, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, left their Okmulgee home at 8 p.m. Sunday and have not been seen since.

The group was reported missing on Monday and a witness claimed to have seen them walking along a street at 02:00 on Tuesday, but the police have not confirmed the sighting.

Mark Chastain (left), 32, and his brother Billy (right), 30, are among four cyclists who have gone missing in Oklahoma

Mark Chastain’s cell phone was pinged at a salvage yard and police are investigating the scene, Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

Only two members of the group took their phones with them, but both go straight to voicemail when called.

Prentice told News on the 6th: ‘I cannot understand the actual set of circumstances because it is so unusual.’

He added that he is becoming increasingly concerned, but that he has yet to find any evidence of foul play.

The men were believed to be together and visited a salvage yard west of Okmulgee before stopping at a Murphy’s gas station before visiting the salvage yard near Schulter, where Mark’s phone died or was turned off.

Prentice said: ‘At this point the evidence tells me I have four missing adults, I have no evidence that there is any violence involved at this point, we always consider that a possibility in any missing persons case and we not ruling out that possibility, but not persons of interest.’

The group was reported missing on Monday and a witness claimed to see them walking along a street at 02:00 on Tuesday, but the police have not confirmed the sighting. Pictured: Mike Sparks (left) and Alex Stevens (right)

Mark’s wife Jessica Chastain told Fox News: ‘I know nothing and I feel lost. I am crushed. I’m sorry. I have so many mixed feelings and thoughts.

“As far as I know, nothing has been found. Nothing has been found. There are no signs of foul play.’

In their latest update, Okmulgee police said they were sifting through hours of video and GPS data.

Due to the difficult terrain, officers are using drones to aid in their search.

They said yesterday: ‘Further locations have been identified as potential sources of more video and will be contacted tomorrow.

‘Search warrants have been filed for phone records and warrants for Facebook accounts will be issued.

‘It is important to remember that without an actual appearance of the missing men on video along the path we have been able to establish via telephone data, we cannot definitively say that the missing men took that path.

“Only one of their phones did that. We will continue to investigate and follow any evidence we uncover.

‘Further updates will be posted as they become available.’