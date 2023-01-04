Hunky Vet Who Saved Puppy Who Plugged His Mouth With Super Glue Wins An Army Of Online Admirers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The vet who saved a cocker spaniel who stuck his mouth shut with superglue has earned a legion of online fans — but it’s not just his surgical skills that have them in awe.

Four-month-old Bleu got into a sticky situation when he shoved down an entire tube of superglue.

The poor mutt managed to glue his jaw completely shut and worried owner Carli Coulson, 34, rushed him to her local vet.

Veterinarian Dr Robert Dorward sedated Bleu and used cotton swabs dipped in olive oil to gently remove the powerful glue from his lips, teeth and tongue.

Veterinarian Robert Doward has won an army of online fans after posing for this healthy photo with the greedy puppy Bleu

Dr. Dorward’s careful removal of the glue meant the spaniel did not need more extensive surgery, which may have taken him many months to recover from

After just 20 minutes, the dog was fully recovered.

Dr. Dorward said: ‘Bleu was a very lucky puppy, because super glue can be very dangerous if swallowed.

“Fortunately, he was brought to us quickly and I was able to draw on knowledge from an emergency medicine course, to immediately use olive oil to remove the glue from his mouth.

If that trick didn’t work, Bleu would have required extensive surgery on his mouth and tongue to remove the glue and would have had an intensive recovery period of several months.

‘It always brings a smile to my face when we can help a beloved pet recover quickly and cases like this make me incredibly proud of our brilliant team and clinical facilities here in Bedlington.’

Bleu was rushed to the vet after mocking owner Carli’s home in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, last November with superglue.

Dr. Dorward added: ‘Bleu was certainly lucky, but this case was certainly not a one-off. Dogs often eat anything they can reach.

“The strangest thing we had in practice was a dog that ate an entire set of Christmas tree lights — we really all see it.”

Social media users were quick to point out the vet’s attractiveness, joking that they’d soon be making their own trips to the practice

The 34-year-old vet posed for a photo with Bleu that was posted on the Vets4Pets Bedlington Facebook page.

The post has since garnered hundreds of views, comments, and shares — for one specific reason.

Karen Schubeler wrote, “I think I’m going to get a dog just to go to the vet.”

Phillippa Webb added, “I think I’ll be changing vets soon.”

Others stumbled over the vet and teased that they were taking their pets for an “emergency checkup” with the handsome surgeon.

Lisa Breeze joked, “Wow I just glue my dog ​​to the wall!!”

Sarah Cunningham wrote, “Why doesn’t my vet look like Robert?”

Another user added, “I didn’t even notice the dog! Woo woof Doctor Dorward!’

Ashleigh Harn gushed, “Omg! Glad he’s okay, he was definitely in the right hands!!’

Rachel Dunning swooned at the vet, saying, “If only we could all have a local Robert.”

Another sassy user commented, “I’ve never had a pet before, but today I’m going to buy a dog and join that vet office right away!”