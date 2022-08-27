Hunky stunt rider bombarded with lusty messages after TikTok video goes viral

<!–

A stunt rider dubbed “the missing Hemsworth” was inundated with lustful messages from online fans as an online video of the medieval Jousting Reenactor was viewed a million times.

The shredded Will Arnold was the main attraction and star in the War of the Roses drama at Warwick Castle.

The video shows the 32-year-old stud smiling and walking towards the camera in a long-sleeved black t-shirt before covering the front of his camera.

The TikTok video created the illusion that he suddenly turned into his silver metal plate armor.

At the end of the footage, the actor can be seen riding his horse during the drama while dozens of spectators watch.

Will Arnold (pictured above) posed in a long black t-shirt in his TikTok video that has racked up over a million downloads

The young stud apparently went from his thermal to a knight in shining armor

The castle’s handsome jousting can be seen in his knightly outfit for the drama he stars in Warwick Castle

The handsome fellow was part of a War of the Roses reenactment between the Houses of York and Lancaster at Warwick Castle.

Commenting on some of the racy messages he has received, Mr. Arnold said, “It comes as a huge surprise to me.

“I’ve never had so much attention. I just focused on my job and put on the best show we can do.

“But I knew something was up when I suddenly started getting loads of messages from women.

“My mom thinks it’s hilarious and she tells all her friends about it.

‘My work is very physical. I try to eat correctly and I train. I’m training for the London Marathon.

“I have to be in the best shape so I can do my best for the team.”

The Birmingham boy (pictured above) is a keen horseman and plays Edward IV in the jousting shows

Warwick Castle was used as a prison in the 15th century war and Edward was then thrown into the makeshift prison in 1471.

On his TikTok video, Mr. Arnold has been bombarded with lecherous remarks.

On social media, one user posted: ‘I saw you at an event, you are brilliant! And easy on the eye.’

Another replied to the video, saying, “I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to be that pretty.”