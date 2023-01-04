Hunky Pennsylvania cop who helped bring in four-time murder suspect in Idaho is drawing huge following

A Pennsylvania police officer who helped free the Idaho quadruple homicide suspect from his trial on Tuesday caught the attention of several social media users — and soon received outspoken praise not for his heroics, but for his good looks.

The Monroe County officer, identified as 32-year-old Deputy James Nunez, who was one of several officers pictured leading suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger out of the Monroe County Courthouse.

During the scheduled appearance, Kohberger, who lives in Washington near the state of Idaho but visited family in the Poconos during the holidays, began his extradition process back to Idaho.

However, it also saw Nunez – a hulking man with a chiseled jawline and a toned physique – enjoying a new celebrity due to his devilishly good looks.

Many were quick to point out some of the officers’ arresting trappings on social media, with some posts proving more explicit than others.

Deputy James Nunez was one of several officers pictured leading suspected killer Bryan Kohberger out of court on Tuesday

“Seen enough of BK for now,” one user wrote, referring to the suspect, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Idaho University accused of kidnapping students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan kill Kapin, 20.

“Let’s look at these photos for a while to liven up the feed,” the woman wrote, before thanking the law enforcement officer for his service.

“Hello Officer,” read another coy comment from a captivated onlooker, with the user adding several emojis to indicate that the well-proportioned police officer had caught her eye.

“I suddenly feel like committing a crime,” someone else added.

Nunez, a former correctional officer who hails from the Poconos, has been on the force for over three years and previously worked as a Monroe correctional officer

Another user gushed, “Def noticed all that glory before I noticed bk.”

One message read: “I noticed him the moment I saw the music video on the news.”

An older suitor added, “Old lady here, but hot dam.”

Many shared memes to capture their feelings for the officer, while others stuck to the written word.

Within days of the deputy’s TV debut, dozens of women remarked that they seemingly agreed that even with news of Kohberger’s arrest and alleged crimes, Nunez had “broken the internet.”

Nunez, a former detective who hails from the Poconos, has been on the force for more than three years and previously worked as a Monroe detective.

Even as Kohberger’s trial looms after his sensational arrest earlier this week, users are asking aloud if the deputy sheriff – pictured escorting the suspect Tuesday – is single.

That said, while it was a Monroe County officer that drew the storm of attention, it was a discovery made by a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy during an Indiana traffic stop that led to Kohberger’s arrest at his family’s home in Albrightville, Pennsylvania.

The arrest came after a more than month-long investigation into the murders, which had received national attention due to their mysterious nature.

About two weeks before his arrest, Kohberger was apprehended by the deputy’s deputy at around 10:41 a.m. on December 15, with officers’ bodycam footage capturing the moment he approached the 28-year-old and his father Michael in his sedan on December. 15 on I-70 just outside Indianapolis.

Kohberger and his father Michael told the officer there had been a “mass shooting” at his college before his father added that a “SWAT team” descended on the campus.

Idaho police officers — seemingly baffled by the murders for weeks — first called for information about a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 7, about a week before the Indiana traffic stoppage.

Kohberger was finally arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania over the November 13 massacre of four University of Idaho students.

The footage was released hours after Kohberger began his extradition process to Idaho, after leaving Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. this morning.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

He is expected to be transferred to Moscow’s Latah County Jail, less than two miles from where the brutal killings took place.

Kohberger appeared in court on Tuesday and waived extradition during a brief court hearing. Nunez can be seen in the background

The crime took place six weeks ago, 2,500 miles from where Kohberger was arrested. His father flew to meet his son in Washington and drove him back to their home in Pennsylvania