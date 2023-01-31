Hungry Jacks Whitfords outlet in Perth refuses service to teens under 17 after spate of violence

A Hungry Jacks restaurant has been forced to ban anyone under the age of 17 without a guardian after a spate of violent incidents.

The Hungry Jacks outside the Westfield Whitford City shopping center, in north Perth, announced the ban with a sign on the restaurant’s front door.

‘ATTENTION. Due to recent incidents, guests under the age of 17 will not be served without a guardian’s supervision. Regards, Hungry Jack’s Whitfords,” the sign read.

A Hungry Jack in Whitfords Shopping Center in north Perth has temporarily banned anyone under the age of 17 from his shop following a spate of violent incidents

The restaurant has recently been targeted by youths – believed to be groups of eshays – who have intimidated staff and customers and vandalized the shop.

“There were incidents of children entering the restaurant and destroying the place,” said a casual manager of the store, John Castillo. PerthNow.

“We’re just trying to protect our employees… the kids are harassing the staff.”

Castillo claims police refused to act because the perpetrators were “minors.”

However, the sign is no longer on the front door, as the store’s management now singles out the troublemakers and refuses their service.

“We now know who the children are,” Mr. Castillo said.

A local who posted a video of the sign on TikTok put social media users to work.

“Imagine being identified to become a great whopper,” one user wrote.

“Getting a fake to Hungry Jacks,” another wrote.

The store announced the ban by sticking a sign on the front of the door (pictured) which has since been removed as management decided to target the individual troublemakers

Some users commented on the type of customer visiting the store.

“Whitfords Hungry Jacks (is) always filled with eshays,” one wrote.

“No more burgers for the eshays,” another joked.

The decision to refuse service follows a surge in juvenile delinquency in WA.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 16 young people have been charged with more than 100 crimes, including burglary and armed robbery.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Hungry Jacks for comment.