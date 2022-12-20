Hungover mum shares bribery note to her children after a big night

<!–

A hungover mother has shared the bribe note she left for her children on her bedroom door after a night out, and it has resonated with parents everywhere.

The Australian woman posted her note on Facebook and said she taped it to the door after attending a Mick Thomas concert.

The note read, “Good morning guys. Please don’t come in!

It continued, “I love you guys very much. Mum went out really late to a Mick Thomas show and now I need to sleep.

“I know it’s school vacation, but if you let me sleep until 10, I’ll take you to Adventure World tomorrow. Please guys. Love, mom.’

The hilarious note was shared on the official Facebook page of Australian band The Waifs, along with the caption, “In case you ask, yes, bribery for Adventure World works… Happy mum.” Mick Thomas and band were great as always’.

Fans were quick to comment on the mom’s attempt to sleep it off.

“She must have been exhausted… she missed 11 on the clock haha,” one commenter wrote.

“Wish this worked with my destiny,” added another.

Others were quick to ask if the trick worked, with the official Waifs Facebook account writing, “Hell yes, it worked.”

This isn’t the first time a ‘lazy’ mom has shared her ‘mum fail’ online.

Last year, a self-proclaimed “burnt-out mediocre mom” was praised by dozens of parents after sharing a photo of the lunch box she’s packing for her four-year-old.

The woman, named Heather, posted on Facebook that she chose “sleeping over preparing food” when she made her son his lunch.

But the mother was soon told that her “mediocre” lunch was better than the vast majority of other parents’ lunchboxes, with others sharing photos of their own “lazy” efforts.

Heather wrote, “Where are my burnt-out, mediocre parents? I chose sleep over lunch prep this morning and don’t feel guilty!

“Sometimes he gets cute lunches, sometimes he gets this. Functional, but not pretty! This is for a four-year-old: mini sandwiches with butter and jelly, blackberries and strawberries, turkey pepperoni and cheese, Ritz cookies, and Welch’s fruit snacks.”

Heather accompanied her post with a photo of the blue bento-style lunch box and all the food that was broken up.