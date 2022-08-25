Hunger Games star Jena Malone says she feels ‘late to the game’ after coming out as pansexual

Jena Malone revealed the range of emotions she experienced after coming out as pansexual and polyamorous.

The Hunger Games star, 37, shared that it “felt so nice,” although she hinted she regretted not doing it sooner. “I feel like I’m a little late in the game to have less shame,” she said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after she revealed she felt like “a straight man in a woman’s body” in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday.

Identity: Jena Malone revealed the range of emotions she experienced after coming out on Saturday as pansexual and polyamorous; Pictured August 22, 2022

“The sexual journey is so beautiful. I mean, all identity journeys are so cool,” she said, adding: “I’ve enjoyed the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, which become windows then doors and then I come to a place where you can find all this cool stuff.’

“It’s part of humanity now to have all these exclamation points ceremonies around coming out and abjuring [an identity] and that celebrates space for yourself.’

“It’s a very sweet, human experience. I love learning more about myself, regardless of my age or experience,” she said.

Regret: The star, 37, shared that it “felt so fun,” but hinted she was sorry she didn’t do it sooner, revealing: “I feel like I’m a little late in the game because I can have less shame’; Pictured 2019

She also applauded her “supportive” family’s take on sexuality for helping her on her journey, after being asked about her sister’s comment on her coming-out post, which said, “Looks like we a whole family of gays, huh?’

“My sister is queer and I grew up with two mothers who were lovers and then they broke up. My mother became kind of straight again, mostly through an understanding of Christianity. And then my godmother married her partner of now 17 years. So I have three mothers and my father who has been straight all his life,” she said.

‘I have the whole spectrum. It’s nice to be able to have these different types of conversations with everyone. I feel really blessed to have a family that is accepting.”

Her journey: Malone came out via a lengthy Instagram post and video of an interpretive dance, where she wrote: ‘I think it felt like I was a straight man in a woman’s body’

Malone came out this weekend via a lengthy Instagram post, featuring a video of the actress doing an interpretive dance.

“I think it felt like I was a straight man in a woman’s body. I visualized his desires and placed them on me. But this was never the whole story that was meant for me. So I’ve learned a new way to tell it. Using words to guide me doesn’t define me,” she wrote.

‘That my sexual identity has more to teach and tell me. Finding words that feel better to explore in my story. pansexuality. sapiosexuality. polyamory. A broader spectrum of understanding that my story demands of me. And I honor it today with this soft and sleepy piece of a dance. I like people. So there it is.’

Malone, who shares 6-year-old son Ode with former fiancé photographer Ethan DeLorenzo, added that she wanted to share the news on Pansexual Visibility Day, but “I’m a mom and I’m always a few months late for everything. ‘

Dating life: In 2019, she was paired with musician Alex Ebert and starred in his music video for the song ‘Her Love!’; Pictured 2020

The ex: The star also shares son Ode, 6, with ex-fiancé Ethan DeLorenzo. The couple announced their engagement in 2016, but broke up in February 2019; Pictured 2016

The couple announced their engagement on August 30, 2016, but in February 2019 they decided to go their separate ways.

In 2019, she was linked to musician Alex Ebert and starred in his music video for the song ‘Her Love!’

Malone began her career as a child actor in 1996, starring in such films as Donnie Darko, Doubt, The Hunger Games, Nocturnal Animals, The Messenger, and Cold Mountain.

Her next project is a drama film titled Adopting Audrey, which will premiere in the US on August 26.