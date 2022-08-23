Hungary’s top forecasters are fired for incorrect rain prediction

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two senior weather experts and top officials from Hungary’s meteorological services were fired on Monday after an inaccurate weather forecast that predicted extreme rain caused the postponement of fireworks on the country’s national holiday.

The incorrect weather forecast caused the event marking St. Stephens Day, Hungary’s national holiday, to be canceled just hours before it was set to take place.

After the extreme rainstorm failed to materialize in the capital and instead hit parts of eastern Hungary, the head of the National Meteorological Service, Kornelia Radis, and her deputy, Gyula Horvath, were fired.

The colors of the Hungarian flag are lit up on the parliament building to celebrate and mark the National Day

More than two million people would watch the St. Stephens Day fireworks display as approximately 40,000 fireworks would be propelled from 240 points along the Danube River in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

In a short statement, Laszlo Palkovics, the Minister of Technology and Industry, and the top cabinet member of the Hungarian Prime Minister, announced the termination of Radics and Horvath. Radis has held her position as head of the weather service since 2013 and her deputy Horvath since 2016.

The minister gave no reason for the layoffs.

The Danube River, (pictured above) in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, where two million people were expected to watch the fireworks display on St. Stephens Day

National Meteorological Service (NMS) posted a public apology on their Facebook page on Sunday, saying the “least likely” outcome had happened, citing “a factor of uncertainty inherent in the profession.” The Telegraph.

NMS faced backlash from pro-government media and supporters. Origo, an online newspaper, accused them of giving “misleading information about the extent of the bad weather, which misled the operations team responsible for security,” Origo said. The Telegraph.

Critics of Orban’s government, however, claimed the layoffs were politically motivated and reminiscent of Hungary’s communist past. “They couldn’t produce the desired weather and were fired. No, it’s not a dictatorship in Central Asia, it’s the Hungary of [ruling party] Fidesz,” liberal Andras Fekete-Gyor wrote on Facebook.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Meteorological Service demanded that the dismissed leaders be reinstated American news.

Reaction to the planned screening was already mixed, with a petition calling for its cancellation due to the war in Ukraine and Hungary’s struggling economy receiving more than 200,000 signatures.

The petition reads: ‘In a country where the currency is weakening by the day as prices rise, there is no place for such a luxurious spectacle.’