Hungarian PM Viktor Orban receives hero’s welcome at CPAC Texas despite racism controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hardline was hailed a hero at a major conservative conference in Texas on Thursday as he urged US law to learn from his multiple electoral successes.

He begged his audience not to engage in a culture war with globalizing liberals.

And he described how Hungarian state institutions defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

But he made no mention of the racism controversy that followed him to the US after he pledged to prevent Hungary from becoming a “mixed race” nation.

Instead, he said adherents should trust their Judeo-Christian tradition and face criticism from opponents in uncompromising style.

“We must be brave enough to tackle even the most sensitive issues, migration, gender and the clash of civilizations,” he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

‘Don’t worry, a Christian politician cannot be racist.

“So we should never hesitate to seriously challenge our adversaries on these issues. Make sure Christian values ​​protect us from going too far.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the main attraction on the first day of the conservative CPAC conference in Dallas, Texas. He outlined the anti-immigration, law and order and family policies that helped him to four electoral victories.

Orban laid out his views on family values ​​and law enforcement in stark terms: ‘We’ve decided we don’t need more genders – we need more rangers’ Fewer drag queens and more Chuck Norris’

Orban’s appearance was controversial shortly after he was accused of racism and lightening the use of gas chambers by the Nazis in World War II

Many do not agree. His anti-immigration, white nationalist stance coupled with autocratic attitudes towards the media and detractors have cast a shadow over Eastern Europe amid questions about whether he is too close to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Yet his multiple electoral successes make him immensely popular with Trumpist elements of the American right.

He was the keynote speaker at the conference on Thursday. Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, blazing Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Sean Hannity of Fox News and GOP candidates celebrating primary wins earlier this week.

Orban’s speech was titled “How We Fight,” and he described how his pro-family, anti-immigrant agenda had proved popular at home as he urged US and Hungarian conservatives to unite for key elections in 2024.

“Politics, my friends is not enough,” he told his audience. “This war is a culture war.”

And he said law enforcement played a key role.

“Another factor of our success is that my government is committed to law and order without compromise,” he said.

‘We’ve decided we don’t need more genders – we need more rangers’

“Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris,” he said with a laugh.

“We believe we believe that there is no freedom without order. If there is no order, you get chaos.’

He also laid out red meat for a conservative crowd and described how state institutions were obligated to protect the country’s Christian history.

“Hungary will protect the institution of marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” he said.

“Family ties are based on the marriage or relationship between parents and children. In summary: the mother is a woman the father is a man … leave our children alone. Point.’

Orban is a darling of the hard American right. Last year, Tucker Carlson spent a week broadcasting his Fox News show from Hungary, a country seen by many as a testing ground for far-right conservative policies and where Orban has promoted an explicitly Christian and white nationalist vision.

A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Press Office shows US Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp (C) meeting Orban as the conference opened

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon (left) and My Pillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell will both speak at CPAC Texas

Conservatives gather for a four-day conference in Dallas, Texas

People buy merchandise related to former US President Donald Trump at a merchant’s booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference

And they hope to repeat his electoral success after he won for the fourth time in a row in April.

His presence in Texas was highly controversial, however, shortly after a speech in Romania in which he said he wanted to prevent Hungary from becoming a “land of mixed races.”

He also seemed to shed light on the Nazi gas chambers in World War II, while condemning the European Union’s plan to reduce gas demand.

A key adviser stopped in response, describing the speech as a “pure Nazi text.”

Critics see him as the face of a new authoritarian right and condemn his tight control over the media, while the EU has repeatedly taken legal action against Hungary for breaking the rules.

None of that has diminished his standing with elements of the American right.

Ahead of the CPAC conference, he spent time with Trump on Tuesday at one of his golf resorts.

“Spending great time with my friend, Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary. We’ve discussed a lot of interesting topics — few people know so much about what’s going on today,” Trump said.

In his speech, Orban asserted solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia.

He has often been criticized for not doing more to stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression, and on Thursday he pushed for a negotiated peace.

“Without US-Russian talks, there will never be peace in Ukraine,” he said.

“More and more people will die and suffer and our economies will collapse. I can’t tell you what to do. Your sovereign decision.

“I can tell you one thing, though: only strong leaders can make peace.”

The line received a prolonged round of applause.

The presence of highly visible Trump supporters showed how the former president has a firm grip on the CPAC. He closes the proceedings on Saturday night in Dallas

Ede Vessey, 73, a retired structural engineer who moved to the US from Hungary in 1984, said there were three main similarities between Orban and the US right.

“They have overlapping ideas,” he said. “One is securing the border and trying to stop illegal immigration while allowing legal immigration from Ukraine.

“Everyone knows the problem with the southern border here in the US being more or less open.”

In addition, he said the Hungarian government promoted the ideal of a stable family unit – with support for housing and childcare for couples – and adherence to Judeo-Christian values.

For veteran conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord, the appeal lies in Oban and Hungary’s position between East and West.

“He is a strong supporter of freedom and democracy,” he said.

“And he’s on the front lines doing this, and it was a lot of things that we take for granted here in America in terms of our democratic process, and if you have someone who is really fighting out there… that’s a big deal.” ‘