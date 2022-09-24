Hundreds queue to get 45p chippy in Sheffield restaurant going back to 1972 prices

<!–

Hundreds of customers have lined up for a one-time chance to get a serving of fish and chips for just 45 cents – amid a cost of living crisis that could see chippies raise prices to as much as £20 .

Mother Hubbard’s in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, opened at 11am this morning and saw about 400 people queuing up to claim the much sought-after bargain.

The chip shop chain was first launched in Bradford in 1972, so the owners of the new shop decided to take a trip back in time to reflect those prices – and offer a classic fish and chip supper for just 45 pence.

With decorations from the 1970s, the store aims to go back to its roots and offer its first 1,000 customers the 1972 experience.

Chef Chris Farnell told the Sheffield star: ‘There is fish and chips for everyone.

“With the lockdown and everything else people are dealing with financially right now, it’s great to be able to offer people something like this.”

The new restaurant also offers takeout and can accommodate 60 customers at a time.

It has prepared for large queues on opening day by preparing 40 bags of potatoes, each weighing 25 kg, to meet demand.

The shop will also serve pies, pastries, chicken dishes, sausages and meal deals.

It comes after chippies warned that a serving of fish and chips could quickly rise above £20 after yesterday’s mini-budget announcement – as prices could rise by 50 per cent.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng introduced a series of new tax cuts, including a decision to set the corporate tax rate at 19 percent, while limiting the basic income tax rate to the same low figure.

Steven Dhillon, owner of Fisherman’s Bay fish and chips in Whitley Bay, said a standard fish and chips that cost £8 a year ago has now risen to £10.20.

In January, he fears prices could rise to as much as £16 per serving.

Many places in the capital are already charging £15 for a standard fish and chips – so a 50 per cent increase could mean Londoners have to pay more than £20 in a few months.

How much did the case cost in 1972? Item 20 cigarettes gallons of gasoline Fiat 500 Kenwood mixer A glass of milk Can of Coke Average house Price in 1972 26.5p 35p £650 £31.25 5p 6.5p £7,000 Source: AgeUK

The combination of a rise in bills and a rise in the prices of commodities such as fish, potatoes and oil has led to an unprecedented rise in the cost of the much-loved British classic.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, criticized the government today for helping “bankers, not bakers and financiers, not fishfriers.”

Reflecting on today’s announcements — including a commitment to remove limits on city bonuses — he said the budget was “completely wrong.”

Mr Cook said: ‘This was an opportunity to take the pressure off small businesses because it’s not just a job for us, it’s a way of life.

“But with this budget they completely miss the point.”

In addition, curries could soon cost £30 and steaks £100 as fewer people eat out as costs rise – a move that will hurt the hospitality industry.

Pubs and restaurants in the UK are being forced to close due to rising energy bills and costs.

Energy prices have at least doubled for most after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as businesses face “crippling” losses as winter approaches.