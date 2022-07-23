Hundreds protest against Tunisia draft constitution ahead of vote

Hundreds of people protested in Tunis on Saturday against a draft constitution by President Kais Saied, demanding his resignation two days before Tunisia votes on the disputed charter.

The referendum will take place a year on the day after Saied fired the government and suspended parliament as a decisive blow to the country’s often chaotic fledgling democracy.

“Go away,” protesters shouted as they waved the red and white flag of Tunisia at a rally on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital.

“The people want the fall of Kais Saied; the people want the fall of the constitution,” chanted those gathered in response to a call from the opposition alliance of the National Salvation Front (FSN).

Among the protesters, numbering less than 1,000, were elected officials of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, Saied’s political rivals.

Tunisia is preparing to vote Monday on a draft constitution that will capture the vast powers Saied has exercised since he sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25 last year.

His move has been seen as a decisive blow to Tunisia’s crisis-ridden political system, with rivals claiming his constitution aims to restore an autocracy.

“A year has passed and Saied has failed to run the country and present a clear vision,” Ennahdha spokesman Imed Khemiri told the crowd.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, an experienced opposition figure, also addressed the meeting which was closely monitored by the police.

“Saied is going to take a big hit on Monday because people will show him that they are not interested,” he said.

The new text aims to replace the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in a 2014 constitution, which praised Tunisia as the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings.

The leader of Saied’s ‘new republic’ would have ultimate executive power and appoint a government without the need for a vote of confidence in parliament.

The president would also lead the armed forces and appoint judges, who are not allowed to strike.

Opponents have called for a boycott of Monday’s referendum, but while observers have predicted most Tunisians will reject the poll, few doubt the charter will succeed.

