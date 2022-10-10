Hundreds of parents have decided on what the 'perfect' school lunchbox looks like – so do you agree?

<!–

A mum shared a picture of what she considered the ‘perfect’ packed lunch – and hundreds of parents agree with her.

“Normalizing mediocre lunches over here,” she told one post in a Facebook group dedicated to school lunches. “This is my kindergartener’s lunch most days.”

The photo showed a standard metal lunch box with goldfish crackers, half an apple, a sandwich, cheese strings and a few cones.

Many parents expressed the pressure they felt to create unique, ‘picture perfect’ lunches every day.

“I pack pretty much the same, but I wouldn’t call it mediocre,” said another mom. ‘I use what my child wants to eat so they don’t starve after school.’

“Honestly, a lot of kids eat better when their meals look simple,” revealed one mother. ‘My six-year-old eats his simple lunches more than the extravagant, overly filling ones – I think it overwhelms him and may do the same for many other children too!’

Another shared a similar story, where she focuses on feeding her son ‘healthy’ and ‘new’ foods at home, but sends vegetable chips, fruit snacks and sliced ​​strawberries with peanut butter to school with him.

Children have developing palates well into their teenage years and are unaccustomed to several types of unfamiliar food.

One dad said: ‘My daughter is so picky and refuses to touch anything new, especially when she’s not at home,’ he said. “It’s easier for everyone to just send some of her comfort food and call it a day.”

Several parents joined in and shared photos of their children’s food and snack boxes.

One mother’s photo showed some fruit, bread, popcorn and Yakult.

She wrote: ‘My daughter is always guaranteed to finish this – and that’s more important than anything that looks aesthetically pleasing’.

Other images included baked beans, pizza crusts, juice boxes and potato chips.

Many parents were able to seek comfort in these ‘low-effort’ foods.

‘I’m proud to be one of those working mums who don’t have time to cut out shapes and make gourmet lunches for my child every day.’

“I was in feeding therapy for a long time and the therapist always insisted on giving kids food that they want to eat instead of trying to be fancy,” revealed another.