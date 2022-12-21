Hundreds of young women are turned away from Afghan universities

Hundreds of young women were expelled from Afghan universities the morning after Taliban rulers banned them from pursuing higher education.

Armed guards barred students from entering campuses on Wednesday, a day after the country’s Taliban rulers banned them in a new assault on human rights.

Despite promising softer rule when taking power last year, hardline Islamists have stepped up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outcry.

‘We are doomed. We have lost everything,’ said one student, who asked not to be identified.

Hundreds of young women were expelled from Afghan universities on Wednesday

On Wednesday, empty seats are reserved for female students at the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan

A team of AFP journalists saw groups of students gather outside universities in the capital Kabul, barred from entry by armed guards and locked gates.

Many, dressed in hijabs, also stood in groups on roads leading to the campuses.

Male students were also shocked by the latest edict.

“It really expresses their illiteracy and low knowledge of Islam and human rights,” said one, who also declined to be named.

“If the situation continues like this, the future will get worse. Everyone’s scared.’

Most private and government universities are closed for a few weeks during the winter, although campuses generally remain open to students and staff.

Afghan female university students stop by Taliban security personnel next to a private university in Kabul on Wednesday

Afghan female university students walk past a private university in Kabul on their way back on Wednesday

Male students attend classes next to empty seats reserved for female students on Wednesday at the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan

Male students join their female counterparts in protesting the decision to ban women from college campuses

The decision to bar women from universities came in a succinct announcement late Tuesday from Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education.

“You are all informed to immediately implement the said order to suspend the education of women until further notice,” it said.

Washington condemned the decision “in the strongest terms.”

The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of everyone in Afghanistan. This decision will affect the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, was “deeply concerned,” his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will also have a devastating impact on the future of the country,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The country’s Higher Education Minister, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has sent a letter to all government and private universities directing them to implement the change

An Afghan student leaves the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday

Male university students attend class separated by a curtain separating men and women, the day after women were banned from campuses at a university in Kandahar province

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and women were allowed to take university entrance exams across the country, many of whom aspire to choose education and medicine as future careers.

Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from high school, which severely restricts college admissions anyway.

After the Taliban takeover last August, universities were forced to introduce new rules, including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only allowed to be taught by same-sex professors or old men.

The Taliban adhere to an austere version of Islam, with the movement’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and his inner circle of clergy opposing modern education, especially for girls and women.

But they are at odds with many officials in Kabul – and among their constituencies – who had hoped girls would be allowed to continue learning after the takeover.

“The final decision will exacerbate these differences,” a Taliban commander in northwest Pakistan told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Female students leave Kandahar University in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday

Male students attend classes at the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday

In a brutal turnaround in March, the Taliban blocked girls from returning to secondary schools on the morning they were due to reopen.

Several Taliban officials have claimed the ban on secondary education was only temporary, but have come up with a litany of excuses for the closure — from a lack of funds to the time it took to retool the syllabus along Islamic lines.

Since the ban, many teenage girls have been married off early—often to much older men of their father’s choosing.

Several families interviewed by AFP last month said that, coupled with economic pressures, the school ban meant securing their daughters’ futures by getting married was better than doing nothing at home.

Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs – or are paid a pittance of their former salary to stay at home. They are also not allowed to travel without a male relative and must cover themselves outdoors, ideally with a burqa.

Taliban security guards stand guard at the entrance gate of a private university in Kabul on Wednesday

An Afghan student leaves the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday

Students arrive at Kandahar University in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday after women were barred from its campuses

In November, women were banned from going to parks, carnivals, gyms and public baths.

The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations for aid and recognition of the Taliban regime.

Afghanistan’s neighbour, Pakistan, said engagement with the Taliban was still the best way forward.

“I am disappointed by the decision taken today,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday during a visit to Washington.

But, he added, “I still think the easiest way to our goal – despite many setbacks in terms of women’s education and other things – is through Kabul and through the caretaker government.”

In the 20 years between the Taliban’s two governments, girls were allowed to go to school and women could look for work in all sectors, although the country remained socially conservative.

Authorities have also returned to public flogging and executions of men and women in recent weeks, as they apply an extreme interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.