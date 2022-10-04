Hundreds of scantily-clad revelers channel Mad Max and party the night away on last day at festival

Thousands of festival-goers descended on the Mojave Desert Sunday for the final day of a post-apocalyptic gathering that featured decorated cars, weapons and clothing inspired by the dystopian film series Mad Max.

The festival hosts a series of wacky events including ‘fight to the death under the Thunderdome’, burlesque shows and drinking games, but everyone who takes part must wear a costume, including staff, journalists and volunteers.

Pictures show creative costumes full of dystopian movie references and themes, with many choosing to bare everything as they partied under the sun.

There were also swimsuit competitions and ‘jugger battles’ as fellow apocalyptic film The Salute of the Jugger was honored alongside the George Miller classic.

According to the website, the festival provides ‘makeovers at the event-sponsored post-apocalyptic beauty salon.’

The Edwards, California, carnival was established in 2010 and gained media attention for its homage to the Mad Max series

Revelers are encouraged to join different ‘tribes’ at the event that compete against each other and have exclusive hangouts

The festival grew from hundreds of participants to thousands and has been met with increasing enthusiasm

Other activities include car cruises, costume contests, a film festival, a post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest, and a bounty hunter role-playing game.

Created in 2010, the Edwards, California carnival received media attention for its homage to the Mad Max franchise, even receiving a video tribute from director George Miller along with a sneak peek of pre-production.

Mad Max – the film that made Mel Gibson famous – was released in 1979. Max Max 2 followed in 1981, with Mad Max Thunderdome ending the series in 1985. The character was then rebooted in 2015, starring Tom Hardy as Max opposite Charlize Theron, who played Furiosa.

The first set of films took place in a post-apocalyptic Australia where gangs of murderous criminals roam the countryside stealing fuel from unsuspecting victims.

The festival, like Burning Man and other desert gatherings, is often known as much for what people aren’t wearing than what they are.

The founders of the event, Karol Bartoszynski, Jared Butler and James Howard, wanted to create a ‘fully immersive fan event that would truly feel like living inside a movie.’

And the trio succeeded as the festival grew from hundreds of attendees to thousands and has been met with increasing excitement as fans from across the country flock to the desert.

Their set includes the ‘iconic’ Wasteland Gates that greet all who turn up for the five-day event, and beyond that lies a fully themed Wasteland City that resembles the patchwork villages common in Miller’s films.

Revelers are encouraged to split into ‘tribes’ competing against each other in wasteland-themed games, including Jugger, a ‘post-apocalyptic version of gun-toting football/rugby, based on a cult 80s film.’

Many of the events include role-playing that mimics the scenes or events that occur in media depictions of the post-apocalyptic society

While the festival is Mad Max-themed at its core, other dystopias are celebrated, and festival-goers are inspired by many different things

Activities include car cruises, costume contests, a film festival, a post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest, Thunderdome battles, and a role-playing game with a bounty hunt.

Musicians and DJs from around the world fly to the event to provide a soundtrack to the festivities, and organizers have brought in Hollywood set and prop designers to teach workshops.

Mad Max was first a 1979 film by George Miller that was released to widespread critical acclaim as audiences worldwide flocked to see Miller’s visionary take on societal breakdown starring Mel Gibson.

The film was so popular that at one point it was considered the most profitable film of all time, as it was shot on a budget of $400,000 but grossed $100 million worldwide.

Three sequels followed in the 1980s until Miller decided to continue the story of protagonist Max Rockatansky with his 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, which was also released to rave reviews for its practical effects, set design and storytelling.

The release of Fury Road only fueled Wasteland Weekend’s popularity as attendees now had more inspiration – many showing up in makeup inspired by the film’s leading lady, Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron.

