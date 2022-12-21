Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware

Tech
By Jacky
Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware

Multiple cybersecurity firms have confirmed the existence of Godfather, an Android banking malware that targets the victim’s banking and cryptocurrency accounts.

Experts from Group-IB, ThreatFabric, and Cyble have all recently reported on Godfather, its targets, and methodologies, with the malware attempting to steal credentials by duping legitimate banking and cryptocurrency apps (exchanges, wallets, and the like).

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More