Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines

Five people were killed and more than 150 injured in the Philippines when a powerful earthquake hit Abra province.



Concerned residents slept outside after hundreds of aftershocks rocked the quake-stricken northern Philippines, locals said Thursday, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the damage in the region.

Five people were killed and more than 150 injured when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated province of Abra on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The powerful quake rippled across the mountainous region, knocking down buildings, causing landslides and shaking high-rise towers hundreds of miles away in the capital Manila.

“Aftershocks have been happening almost every 20 minutes, 15 minutes since yesterday,” said Reggi Tolentino, a restaurant owner in Bangued, the provincial capital of Abra.

“Many slept outside last night, almost every family.”

Some families have been given modular tents to stay in. Marcos Jr has urged people to wait for their home to be inspected before returning.

Hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, roads were blocked by landslides and power went out in the affected areas.

But in Abra, which felt the full force of the earthquake, the total damage was “very minimal,” Police Chief Colonel Maly Cula told AFP.

“We don’t have many people in evacuation locations, although many people remain on the streets because of the aftershocks,” Cula said.

“Abra is back to normal.”

Marcos Jr, who took office last month, arrived in Bangued on Thursday to inspect the damage and discuss response efforts with government, military and disaster officials.

More than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since the quake, including 24 strong enough to be felt, the local seismology agency said.

Aftershocks were expected to last “several weeks,” Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told a briefing led by Marcos Jr.

There would be “a lot” in the first three days, then “hopefully it will decrease after that,” he said.

Map showing an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale that struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, showing areas affected.



Tourists hit

In Vigan City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and tourist destination in the province of Ilocos Sur, ancient structures built during the Spanish colonial period were damaged.

Governor Jeremias Singson told TV channel Teleradyo that 460 buildings in the province had been hit, including the Bantay Bell Tower, which partially collapsed.

“Our tourism industry and small business owners were really affected,” Singson said.

After visiting Vigan on Thursday, Senator Imee Marcos, the president’s older sister, said the damage to old churches in the city was “overwhelming.”

The Philippines is regularly rocked by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismicity stretching from Japan to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Wednesday’s quake was one of the strongest on record in the Philippines in recent years, and was felt across parts of Luzon Island, the archipelago’s most populous.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and causing landslides.

Ancient churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 people were displaced and tens of thousands of homes were damaged.

The powerful earthquake changed the landscape of the island, and a “ground fault” pushed a patch of earth up about ten feet, creating a rock wall above the epicenter.

In 1990, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale caused a landslide of more than 100 kilometers.

Deaths were estimated at more than 1,200, with extensive damage to buildings in Manila.

Strong earthquake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

© 2022 AFP