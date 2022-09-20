Hundreds of mourners file into cathedral for the funeral of Liverpool council worker Ashley Dale

<!–

Hundreds of mourners flocked to a Liverpool cathedral today to say their last goodbyes to Ashley Dale, the municipal official who was shot in her backyard.

The 28-year-old died after her killer forced open the front door of her Old Swan home in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, firing multiple shots ‘randomly’.

Merseyside Police arrived on the scene after being called by concerned neighbors who heard gunshots and saw a woman lying on the ground in the back yard of the property. Miss Dale was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deadly shooting came five days after Sam Rimmer’s death in Dingle and less than 24 hours before the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot.

At her funeral at the Anglican Cathedral in the city, a hearse carrying the white coffin to the entrance displayed the word “daughter” in white flowers.

A private cremation will take place following the funeral service.

It was hosted by Desmond L. Bannon & Sons Family Funeral Directors, who wrote in a note: “It is with great sadness that the family of the late Ashley Dale has asked us to announce her passing.

‘Feel free to share. Ashley will be sadly missed and remembered by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Anglican Cathedral.

“Family has only requested family flowers, donations if desired to OLLY Children’s Charity.”

The cremation will take place in a private circle later this afternoon, according to her family

The Order of Service for Ashley Dale’s funeral at Liverpool Cathedral this afternoon

Tributes were paid to her on social media this morning, including from Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, who wrote: ‘My heart goes out to Ashley Dale’s family, friends and loved ones as they lay her to rest today.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences on this difficult day.”

Miss Dale was considered a ‘rising star’ at Knowsley Council, where she worked as an Environmental Health Officer. Flowers were left on her desk while colleagues paid tribute to her.

Knowsley Council leader Cllr Graham Morgan said the gesture was made by members of her team on the council who were “particularly hard hit” by her death.

At a meeting of the Knowsley Council cabinet earlier this month, Cllr Morgan said: “The council lost a rising star when it was tragically and senselessly murdered.”

He added: ‘Myself and Cllr Powell met with Ashley’s team and it goes without saying that they are absolutely devastated by her loss. Ashley had been involved in supporting many elected members, all of whom commented on how positively she approached her work and how very supportive she was.”

Miss Dale (pictured) was found with gunshot wounds to the body in the backyard of her home and pronounced dead a short time later

On September 14, officers arrested four men in connection with the murder of Miss Dale at locations across Merseyside and Cumbria.

Among the suspects is a 27-year-old man from Roby who has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of weapons; a 40-year-old man from Huyton arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of weapons; a 35-year-old man from Old Swan arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of weapons and a 57-year-old man from Croxteth arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender.

On September 15, Merseyside Police announced that the three men arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released on conditional bail, while the fourth suspect was released pending further investigation.

Two men and two women previously arrested in connection with the murder of Miss Dale are still on bail.