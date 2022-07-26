Hundreds dead, hurt or missing in fierce wave of Haiti gang violence, UN says

Fierce clashes this month between rival gangs in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince have left at least 471 people dead, injured or missing, the United Nations said Monday.

“There are also serious incidents of sexual violence against women and girls and boys who are recruited by gangs,” the United Nations said in a statement about the toll of violence between July 8 and 17 in the impoverished Cite Soleil neighborhood.

It has not been disclosed how many of those people have died.

About 3,000 people have fled their homes, including hundreds of unaccompanied children, and at least 140 homes have been destroyed, the statement said.

“Humanitarian needs in Cite Soleil are immense and growing due to poverty, lack of basic services, including security, and a recent spike in violence,” Ulrika Richardson, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said in the statement.

As UN agencies provide assistance in Cite Soleil, “a more sustainable and holistic approach must be found for the medium and long-term development of this emblematic commune,” Richardson added.

Gangs operating with widespread impunity have extended their reach beyond the slums of the Haitian capital and are carrying out a spate of kidnappings.

At least 155 kidnappings took place in June, compared to 118 in May, according to a report by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has not yet commented on the outbreak of violence that plagued Cite Soleil in early July.

Haiti is embroiled in a political crisis following the 2016 elections, which was exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home on July 7, 2021.

(AFP)