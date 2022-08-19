Hundred year old egg is laid in Melbourne to celebrate premiere of House of the Dragon

<!–

Dragons took over Federation Square in Melbourne on Friday and will remain there the weekend leading up to the premiere of the Game Of Throne prequel, House of the Dragon.

A giant red dragon egg washed up on the beach in Anglesea on the Pacific Ocean, shocking locals.

It was soon transported over the highway on the back of a truck, accompanied by Australian wildlife expert and relocator Matt Wright.

Dragons took over Federation Square in Melbourne on Friday and will remain there the weekend ahead of the Game Of Throne prequel, House of the Dragon, premiere (Pictured: Matt Smith on the show as Prince Daemon Targaryen)

“I had to take a double when I first saw the egg, and I wasn’t sure if my eyes were playing tricks on me,” the television personality said as he stood in front of the egg in Federation Square.

“After taking a close look at it, I realized what it actually was and had it shipped to Melbourne for House of the Dragon fans to see believe it.”

Fans eager to see the four-by-two-meter egg can also catch a glimpse of dragon silhouettes as they circle the sky above their brood.

Another dragon will be seen nearby, emerging from the ground to keep an eye on the cub that will glow in the evening.

Visitors can download the House of the Dragon DracARys app, where they can hatch and raise their own virtual dragon egg as pets.

The dragons and their egg won’t stay long in Melbourne.

Fans can watch the spectacle on Friday from 10am to 7pm and on Saturday from 8am to 7pm before flying back to Westeros.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the Game of Thrones event and is based on George RR Martin’s fantasy novel Fire & Blood.

It tells the story of the infamous dragon riders House Targaryen as they struggle to claim the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon premieres Monday, August 22 at 11 a.m. on Binge and Foxtel.

