Humor used in English-language terrorist propaganda magazines to reinforce identity, curricula

Humor is used in English-language jihadist terrorist magazines to strengthen identity and strengthen bonds between groups, research suggests.

Published in Behavioral Sciences of Terrorism and Political AggressionThe study shows that Al-Qaeda, the Taliban and Tahrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) use humor in a similar way, using situational comedy, while humor in Islamic State (IS) magazines is degrading and derisive.

Scientists examined 82 jihadist magazines published in English. They found that al-Qaeda and the Taliban in particular used ridicule and parody to pique the curious by emphasizing an “us versus them” mentality. This usually includes aggressive images of people or countries as animals.

These groups repeatedly used the term “dog” to describe President Bush, “donkey” to describe Americans, and vermin to describe American troops. ISIS labeled Joe Biden ‘the senile crusader’. Former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s last name was changed to Rottenyahu by Al-Qaeda.

TTP will resort to ironic and sarcastic humor before ISIS, the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Al Qaeda uses sarcastic humor less than any other group, mostly to ridicule enemies.

The study, published in the journal Behavioral Sciences of Terrorism and Political Aggressionwas performed by Dr. Weeda Mehran of the University of Exeter and her MA students Megan Byrne, Ella Gibbs-Pearce, Archie Macfarlane, Jacob Minihane and Amy Ranger.

dr. Mehran says that “propaganda is used to encourage jihad, but it serves a much larger purpose and humor is an important part. We found the use of three different types of humor – dehumanizing, sarcastic and situational. Dehumanizing humor – portraying rivals as robots or animals and mocking them, which distinguishes them from other groups that are more likely to use sarcasm and irony.

“Situational humor is used strategically to enrich stories of past events and develop a religious rationale for carrying out jihad, as well as to motivate individuals to conduct their own operations. This humor emphasizes the camaraderie and brotherhood of performing ‘istishhadi’ missions and depicts dangerous and dangerous operations and endeavors as peaceful, even joyful.

“The jihadist media strategy uses situational humor to create solidarity – these are jokes that are often only understood by those who understand the jihadist ideology and political vision, so it helps create a shared identity. Shared humor creates an environment that promotes internal cohesion and ensures social bonding.”

The study says the regularity of dehumanizing humor in ISIS magazines reflects their overall aggressive and uncompromising attitude towards outsiders and opponents.

ISIS and the Taliban use different strategies to target women in English-language magazines

Weeda Mehran et al, Humor in Jihadist Rhetoric: Comparative Analysis of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, TTP and the Taliban, Behavioral Sciences of Terrorism and Political Aggression (2022). Weeda Mehran et al, Humor in Jihadist Rhetoric: Comparative Analysis of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, TTP and the Taliban,(2022). DOI: 10.1080/19434472.2022.2075028

