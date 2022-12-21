Humboldt County earthquake: Power still out for thousands, boil advisories in effect

Authorities continue to investigate the damage caused by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday morning that literally rocked Humboldt County residents, forcing tens of thousands of people to spend another night in darkness as technicians quickly work to restore power.

Late Tuesday night, PG&E announced it had restored service to about 40,000 customers — a figure that includes both homes and businesses — representing a significant dent in the roughly 71,000 who lost electricity following the quake.

As of Wednesday morning, the utility’s outage map showed at least 15,000 customers are still without power, nearly half of them in and around Fortuna, one of the hardest hit areas next to Rio Dell.

There was no overnight update in the injury and damage assessment. Two people who died from medical emergencies in the aftermath of the quake are the only announced fatalities directly related to the quake, and 11 other people were injured.

Damage to gas and water mains, particularly around Rio Dell, remains a concern, and residents whose access to water has been compromised have been advised to boil their water before consuming it. The same advisory was issued for parts of Fortuna, namely residents of Forest Hills Drive, Newell Drive, Valley View Drive, Boyden Lane, Scenic Drive and Cypress Loop Road.

Damage to buildings and homes has been widely reported in the Eel River Valley, and authorities have closed the century-old Fernbridge Historic Bridge along Highway 211 due to cracks in the structure and road surface. That cut off most congressional route to Ferndale, the town closest to the quake’s coastal epicenter.

A local state of emergency was declared Tuesday by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal, and Governor Gavin Newsome issued a statewide statement. The steps pave the way for the region to receive emergency assistance from the state and federal governments, including activation of the State Operations Center, dispatch of the State Office of Emergency Services, and opening access to funds under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

The county, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, continues to maintain an emergency shelter at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion in Fortuna, which can be reached at 707-506-5083.

Nighttime temperatures hovered around 45 degrees, and forecasters have predicted a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday as authorities and residents continue to evaluate the effects of the quake, which was followed by dozens of aftershocks hovering around a magnitude of 3, one of which was one had been reported as recently as 1 a.m. Wednesday.

This is an evolving story. Check back later for updates.