Humboldt coast no stranger to strong earthquakes

Many places in California are linked to a history of strong earthquakes – San Francisco, hit in 1906 and again in 1989 with the rest of the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. Northridge near Los Angeles in 1994. The town of Parkfield in Monterey County, also called the Earthquake Capital of the World.

But coastal Humboldt County, where a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck offshore early Tuesday, may be one of the state’s most regular, if unannounced, earthquake clients. It has been home to more than three dozen magnitude 6 or 7 quakes in the last century. In fact, a year on the day before Tuesday’s quake, a magnitude 6.2 hit the same area.

“It’s not an area where they’re alien to earthquakes,” Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said at a news conference Tuesday. “They’ve had pretty big earthquakes in this area in the past, and we’re glad it wasn’t as big as it could have been and as we’ve seen in the past.”

Sarah Minson, a research geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Science Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, said the seismic activity is due to a mishmash of tectonic plates in the Earth’s crust.

The protagonists, the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate, meet along the infamous San Andreas Fault, which runs from Mexico east of Los Angeles and along the coast from San Francisco to Cape Mendocino, Minson said.

But from Cape Mendocino, the smaller Juan de Fuca Plate lies offshore between the Pacific and North American plates, extending northward along southwestern Canada. And the plate stack, Minson said, produces a large number of active fault lines.

“This is actually a very interesting area with very high seismic activity,” Minson said. “There’s a lot going on in that area.”

One of the most powerful recent earthquakes in the area occurred April 25, 1992, a force of 7.2, followed the next day by powerful 6.5 and 6.6 magnitude aftershocks. The strong shaking damaged buildings, roads and bridges and triggered landslides in many of the same small towns hit Tuesday — Ferndale, Fortuna, Petrolia, Rio Del and Scotia, the California Department of Conservation said.

On November 8, 1980, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck northwest of Eureka, shaking strongly for half a minute. It was felt from San Francisco to Salem, Oregon, though only six people were injured and the damage was relatively minor considering the size, the USGS reported.

The USGS noted moderate earthquakes, including a magnitude 5.2 south of Eureka on June 7, 1975, which caused more damage than the 1980 earthquake because the epicenter was on land and closer to populated areas. A force of 6.5 was reported on December 21, 1954.

“The area has had about 40 magnitude 6 to 7 earthquakes in the last century, so it’s not unusual for us to have earthquakes of this magnitude in this region,” said Cynthia Pridmore, senior technical geologist for earthquake hazard communications at the California Geological Survey, at Tuesday’s press conference.

She said strong aftershocks are a concern – as of Tuesday afternoon there were already about 80 aftershocks, the strongest at magnitudes 4.6, 4 and 3.9 – and there is a 13% chance that a magnitude 5 or higher will occur in the near future. strikes.

“So people have to be prepared, especially if they’re in weakened structures,” Pridmore said.

Despite the high potential for earthquakes, Minson said that, unlike the Bay Area, earthquake fault lines and epicenters along the coast of Humboldt County are often far out to sea, reducing their severity. Ghilarducci said Tuesday’s quake was about eight miles from the coast.

“Most of these earthquakes happen offshore,” Minson said, “so the amount of tremors on land is less.”

And the way the faults tend to move — side to side rather than up and down — reduces the potential for an earthquake-related hazard, such as tsunamis or seismic sea waves that could cause devastating flooding.

“If you don’t move the water vertically, you’re not making a wave,” Minson said. “So it’s just not going to do anything that’s going to create a tsunami, which is good. Because otherwise this could be very dangerous.”

Does seismic activity in the region signal more earthquake risk for the Bay Area? Minson said “the answer is a bit complicated.”

“Everything is part of the global tectonic structure of the plates,” Minson said. Shaking from an earthquake could potentially stimulate movement on other nearby faults, “but large earthquakes are less likely than smaller earthquakes.”