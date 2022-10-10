Humberside PC faces misconduct panel for giving fake details to get free beers at a bar in Sheffield

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A police officer charged with lying to get free beer and concealing the fact that he broke the law while applying for a new job will appear before a panel next month for gross misconduct.

Humberside Police Officer Paul Elliott is accused of misusing a free promotional beer offer in June 2021 by providing false names and email addresses.

He is also charged with failing to provide information about his latest written warning from Humberside Police when he tried to move to Derbyshire Police – and concealing the fact that he was being punished for a speeding offence.

The PC — which has since left the force — will now be heard by a misconduct panel on Nov. 17.

It is alleged that PC Elliott obtained more than one free pint of Heineken in a promotional offer in a bar in Sheffield on June 29, 2021, by submitting fake names and fake email addresses to be eligible for more free pints.

It is said that he did this in the knowledge that the email addresses could not be verified and that the promotional offer was in fact just one free drink per person.

PC Paul Elliott is accused of attempting to exploit a free promotional offer of Heineken beer in June 2021 by providing false names and email addresses. Pictured are bottles of Heineken

Elliott was a duty officer with Humberside Police during the alleged incidents. Pictured is the Force Headquarters in Hull

The second allegation says that Elliott submitted an application form to Derbyshire Constabulary on 25 May 2021 in which he provided false information and failed to provide any relevant information.

He reportedly failed to disclose details of a speeding violation on October 23, 2020, after which he had to take a speed course.

It is said that Elliott also failed to disclose his previous involvement as a suspect in a criminal investigation. On the vetting form, he replied with ‘no’ if he had ever been involved as a suspect in a criminal investigation when he knew that this was not true.

Elliott wouldn’t have revealed either he had a live final written warning of wrongdoing with Humberside Police, which was issued for two years on February 1, 2021. He has also not disclosed his previous address.

The former PC is accused of violating the standards of professional conduct involving honesty, integrity and disgraceful conduct with his alleged actions amounting to gross errors.

His hearing will take place next month at the Magistrates’ Court Building in Goole, Yorkshire.

Humberside Police declined to comment on the matter.