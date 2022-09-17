Humans have evolved with their microbiome. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



When the first humans left Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. It turns out that these microbes also co-evolved with them.

The human gut microbiome consists of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given type of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you are prone to.

There is pronounced variation in the microbial composition and diversity of the gut microbiome among people living in different countries around the world. While researchers are beginning to understand what factors influence the makeup of the microbiome, such as diet, there is still little understanding of why different groups have different strains of the same type of microbes in their guts.

We are researchers who study microbial evolution and microbiome. U.S recently published study found that microbes not only diversified with their early modern human hosts as they traveled around the world, they tracked human evolution by limiting themselves to life in the gut.

Microbes share evolutionary history with humans

We hypothesized that as humans expanded around the world and became genetically diverse, so did the microbial species in their guts. In other words, gut microbes and their human hosts “diversified” and evolved together — just as humans have diversified, so people in Asia look different from people in Europe, so does their microbiome.

To assess this, we needed to link human genome and microbiome data from people around the world. However, the datasets that provided both the microbiome data and genome information for individuals were limited when we started this study. Most of the publicly available data came from North America and Western Europe, and we needed data that was more representative of populations around the world.

So our research team used existing data from Cameroon, South Korea and the United Kingdom, as well as recruiting mothers and their young children in Gabon, Vietnam and Germany. We collected saliva samples from the adults to determine their genotype or genetic characteristics, and fecal samples to sequence the genomes of their gut microbes.

For our analysis, we used data from 839 adults and 386 children. To assess the evolutionary history of humans and gut microbes, we have phylogenetic trees for each person and for 59 strains of the most common microbial species.

The gut microbiome plays a key role in many areas of your health.

When we compared the human trees to the microbial trees, we found a gradient of how well they matched. Some bacterial trees did not match the human trees at all, while some matched very well, indicating that these species co-diversified with humans. In fact, some microbial species have been in the evolutionary ride for more than hundreds of thousands of years.

We also found that microbes that co-evolved with humans have a unique set of genes and traits compared to microbes that had not diversified with humans. Microbes that interacted with humans have smaller genomes and greater oxygen and temperature sensitivity, and usually cannot tolerate conditions below human body temperature.

In contrast, gut microbes with a weaker link to human evolution have traits and genes characteristic of free-living bacteria in the external environment. This finding suggests that co-diversified microbes are very dependent on the environmental conditions of the human body and must be quickly transmitted from one person to another, either from generation to generation or between people living in the same communities.

When we confirmed this mode of transmission, we found that mothers and their children had the same strains of microbes in their guts. In contrast, microbes that were not co-diversified were more likely to survive well outside the body and can be more widely transmitted through water and soil.

Gut microbes and personalized medicine

Our discovery that gut microbes co-evolved with their human hosts provides another way of looking at the human gut microbiome. Gut microbes have passed between humans over hundreds to thousands of generations so that: when people changed, so did their gut microbes. As a result, some gut microbes behave as if they were part of the human genome: they are packets of genes that are passed down between generations and shared by related individuals.

Personalized Medicine and genetic testing is beginning to make treatments more specific and effective for the individual. Knowing which microbes have had a long-standing association with humans can help researchers develop microbiome-based treatments specific to each population. Clinicians are already using locally produced probiotics derived from the gut microbes of community members to treat malnutrition.

Our findings also help scientists better understand how microbes move ecologically and evolutionarily from “living freely” in the environment to depending on the conditions of the human gut. Codiversified microbes have traits and genes reminiscent of bacterial symbionts that live in insect hosts. These shared features suggest that other animal hosts may also have gut microbes that have diversified with them over evolution.

Paying special attention to the microbes that share human evolutionary history can help improve understanding of the role they play in human well-being.

Gut bacteria and humans on a joint evolutionary journey

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.