Humans built up tolerance to lactose during famines and disease outbreaks, study suggests 

Our ability to enjoy dairy treats today may be due to the sacrifice of our ancestors who succumbed to disease and famine thousands of years ago, a new study has found.

It was previously thought that the genetic variation that allows humans to digest lactose evolved when we started drinking animal milk.

This is because the gene prevented the uncomfortable symptoms of lactose intolerance, such as diarrhea.

However, a new study by researchers from the University of Bristol and University College London (UCL) suggests that the variation came about later, in times of famine and contagious diseases.

During these periods, when people were already weakened by hunger or disease, drinking milk could have been fatal for people who were lactose intolerant.

As a result, people who carried the lactose tolerance gene were more likely to survive and pass the gene on to their offspring, increasing its prevalence in society.

‘When people are severely malnourished, diarrhea can shift from an unpleasant to a fatal condition,’ explains Mark Thomas, professor of Evolutionary Genetics at UCL.

It is known that humans started domesticating animals and consuming their milk about 10,000 years ago.

At that time, all people were unable to digest lactose – the main sugar in milk – after they were weaned from breastfeeding.

The enzyme that digests lactose is called ‘lactase’ and is produced in the small intestine during fetal development.

After babies stopped breastfeeding, their bodies stopped producing lactase, preventing them from digesting lactose in dairy products.

The sugar could therefore travel to the colon and cause symptoms of hypolactasia or lactose intolerance, including cramping, bloating, diarrhea and flatulence.

Since then, however, a genetic variation that continues the production of lactase in the body has increased.

This variation is known as lactase persistence (LP), which is found in about a third of all adults today.

Ahead of the new research, published today in NatureLP was thought to increase in prevalence just as people began to consume dairy on a regular basis.

Milk and its products contain beneficial calories — minerals like calcium and many micronutrients — so consuming them gave them a nutritional benefit.

Thus, the LP variation was believed to have been passed through natural selection; where more people with the LP gene passed their genes on to their offspring than those without.

However, researchers have now discovered that milk consumption had been common for thousands of years before the LP gene began to increase in prevalence.

To reach this conclusion, milk fat residues absorbed by shards of unglazed pottery used by ancient farmers were studied to determine when the population began to consume milk.

They showed that European farmers collected milk from nearly 9,000 years ago, but this increased and decreased at different times in different regions.

Ancient DNA was also analyzed to see when the LP gene originated and increased in frequency, as well as: modern DNA databases linking it to health outcomes.

Although it revealed that the LP variation first emerged about 5,000 years ago, the ancient DNA showed no connection between changes in milk use over time and natural selection for lactase persistence.

Modern DNA data showed that there were only minor differences in the amount of milk consumption between lactase-tolerant and intolerant individuals.

There were also no major differences between them in symptoms and health outcomes, such as bone density and vitamin D levels.

It is therefore unlikely that the gene variation came about because it allowed individuals to digest dairy without the symptoms of lactose intolerance, because they were so small.

The researchers then ran statistical models to determine which environmental factors really pushed up LP in ancient populations.

This included using population size as an indicator of the threat of famine, as there would be more mouths to feed.

Population density was used as an indicator of infectious disease risk, because a more tightly packed community meant that bacteria could spread more quickly.

Patterns in these factors were found to correlate with the emergence of the LP gene.

This is because the symptoms of lactose intolerance can be life-threatening if experienced at the same time as starvation or infectious diarrhea.

Individuals without the genetic variation of LP are more likely to suffer from this combination than those with LP, so those with LP were more likely to survive and pass on the gene.

“If their crops had failed, prehistoric humans would have been more likely to consume unfermented, high-lactose milk – exactly when they shouldn’t,” said Professor George Davey Smith, director of the MRC Integrative Epidemiology Unit at the University of Bristol. .

The authors concluded: “It appears that the same factors that influence human mortality today have guided the evolution of this amazing gene through prehistoric times.”

The fact that the actual symptoms of lactose intolerance are so minor raises the question of whether some people who think they suffer from it might be all right to enjoy milk

The results of the study suggest that it is difficult to tell whether a person has the LP variant or not, as the symptoms of lactose intolerance can be very mild.

The physical reactions often attributed to lactose intolerance can also be easily confused with those of other functional bowel disorders.

So it raises questions about whether some people in the UK who think they are lactose intolerant can actually enjoy milk and cheese.

Professor Thomas said: ‘Lactose intolerance is often blamed when in fact people have cow’s milk allergy.

“Milk is extremely nutritious, so it can be a loss to the diet to avoid milk.”