Humans are hardwired to see the good in movie villains, a new study finds

Despite all their evil and wrong doings, everyone secretly loves a bad guy, and now scientists have found out why.

From Voldemort to The Joker to Ursula in The Little Mermaid, a new study has shown that humans are hardwired to see the good in even the most terrible of characters.

The research, conducted by the University of Michigan, found that no matter how flawed, power-hungry, or egotistical movie villains are, most of us are still drawn to their dark side, thinking they must have some sort of redeeming quality.

“In other words,” explains study lead author Valerie Umscheid, “people believe there is a mismatch between a villain’s outward behavior and his inner, true self, and this is a bigger gap for villains than for heroes.”

In the study, the researchers surveyed 434 children ages four to 12 and 277 adults to see how people cope with antisocial and sometimes horrific acts by bad characters.

It looked at how children’s and adults’ judgments changed when presented with familiar and new fictional heroes.

Villain case studies used in the study included Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Captain Hook from Peter Pan.

Meanwhile, their heroes included Woody from Pixar’s Toy Story and Marvel’s Spiderman.

The first part of the study was designed to test whether children perceived villains as capable of having prosocial attitudes towards others, particularly like-minded individuals.

The researchers placed the villains in situations where they could behave prosocially or callously towards a fellow villain or towards their own pet.

“The consideration of whether children view villains as a ‘weak’ for such kindred spirits is important in exploring the limits of children’s negative behavioral predictions about antisocial characters,” the researchers explained in the study, published in Cognition.

The second and third parts of the study assessed participants’ beliefs about villains’ true selves, reflecting differences in how they project their villainous nature to the world and how they feel inside.

The university study surveyed 434 children ages four to 12 and 277 adults to see how people cope with antisocial and sometimes horrific acts by bad characters. Pictured: Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Night

During the research, children and adults were given case studies, including watching Pixar’s Tory Story hero Woody. Pictured: Woody with Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story

The results showed that both children and adults generally believed that villains’ true selves were “overwhelmingly evil and far more negative than heroes.”

However, researchers also found an asymmetry in beliefs, as villains were much more likely than heroes to have real selves that differed from their outer personalities.

Ms. Umscheid added: “Children and adults alike believed that characters like Ursula had some inner goodness, despite the bad/immoral actions they regularly commit.”

Previously, however, a study by Aarhus University found that those who prefer fictional villains to heroes are more likely to be villains themselves.

The study found that those who prefer villains like Cruella de Vil and Darth Vader are more likely to display “dark triad” personality traits.

The study also examined whether children thought the villains could have good qualities or socially positive traits when addressing like-minded villains. Pictured: Disney’s Peter Pan and Captain Hook

A previous study from Aarhus University found that those who preferred villains to heroes in movies were more likely to display malevolent tendencies themselves. Pictured: Darth Fader in Star Wars Episode III

This includes traits such as Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathic tendencies, based on more than 1,000 people from North America who got the survey.

Researchers wrote, “Some individuals may relate positively to villains because they resemble them, that is, because they share the villains’ immoral outlook to some degree.

Narcissism describes a grandiose and legitimate interpersonal style in which one feels superior to others and craves validation (‘ego reinforcement’),’ the researchers write.

Machiavellianism describes a manipulative interpersonal style characterized by duplicity, cynicism, and selfish ambition.

“Psychopathy describes low self-control and a callous interpersonal style focused on instant gratification.”

