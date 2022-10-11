Humanoid robot greets visitors at Dubai's Museum of the Future

<!–

The ‘world’s most advanced’ humanoid robot has been put to work to greet visitors at a museum in Dubai, UAE, after assuring staff she is not there to ‘replace’ them.

Ameca, a bot created by Cornwall-based company Engineered Arts, is able to answer questions and offer guidance at the Museum of the Future.

It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate speech and can make different facial expressions, such as frowning, laughing, winking and pursing the lips.

In a video from the museum, Ameca can be seen chatting with another employee, Aya, and moving her arms as she offers to help guide guests through the attraction.

Another clip shows it manning the guest desk, showing it is able to speak in English and Arabic.

It even jokes that it only runs on ‘three triple A batteries’ and that it enjoys being a robot because it ‘doesn’t age and doesn’t wrinkle’.

Ameca will be stationed outside the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition, which showcases 50 technological innovations that can solve the world’s challenges.

“Designed specifically as a platform for development for future robotic technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction,” writes Engineered Arts on its website.

While the android can’t currently walk, the robotics company says it’s working on a version that makes it even more human.

‘There are many obstacles to overcome before Ameca can go. Walking is a difficult task for a robot, and although we have researched it, we have not created a fully walking humanoid,’ the company said.

Engineered Arts has not revealed how much the robot cost to make as it is still in development, although it can be rented for an event or exhibition like this one.

AMECA THE HUMANOID ROBOT Ameca is a humanoid robot developed by Cornwall-based company Engineered Arts. Ameca is eerily lifelike and can perform a variety of facial expressions, including winking, pursing lips and scrunching her nose – just like a real person. “Designed specifically as a platform for development for future robotic technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction,” Engineered Arts writes on its website.

Last week, new footage showed Ameca mimicking a researcher’s facial expressions in real time with uncanny precision.

The researcher, Chen, starts with a series of fairly simple eye movements – looking up, down and side to side, which Ameca copies a split second later.

Chen also blinks really fast and tries out some different mouth shapes – such as pursed lips and clenched teeth, all of which mirror the robot.

Although it doesn’t speak in this video, it has demonstrated the ability to do so in a conversation with engineers about the future of robots last month.

Ameca said that there is ‘no need to worry’ and that androids like herself are here to ‘help and serve humans’.

Engineered Arts said that her responses in the video were not scripted and that she is simply generating responses as a human would.

‘Nothing in this video is pre-scripted – the model gets a basic prompt describing Ameca and gives the robot a description of itself – it’s pure artificial intelligence,’ they wrote.

‘The pauses are the time delay for processing the speech input, generating the response and processing the text back to speech.’