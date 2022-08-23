Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing in a mirror

You can see the humanoid robot Ameca wink, purse his lips, frown and grin in a mirror after getting an upgrade in his facial expression capabilities.

The Android got 12 new facial actuators — basically part of a machine that controls movement — and the lifelike bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.

Ameca, a product of UK-based Engineered Arts and billed as the world’s “most advanced” humanoid robot, was previously seen grabbing a researcher’s hand as he entered his “personal space” in a video.

The robot resembles the machines in the Will Smith hit I, Robot, and has also been seen interacting with humans at various tech conferences.

Specially designed as a platform for development towards future robotic technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction. website.

‘We focus on bringing you innovative technologies that are reliable, modular, upgradable and easy to develop.’

Ameca’s latest upgrade sparked a slew of comments from YouTube users, including several saying it was “stunning” or “incredible” work.

“Ameca’s expressions are also much more realistic,” says one YouTube user. ‘Combine Ameca with mobility skills from Boston Robotics and Ameca will be walking, moving and talking like a human in no time (my guess is in 2024)’

Another user says, “Raising that eyebrow at the end was such a nice touch. Can’t wait to see when the robots take over.”

“Compared to robot Sophia, my money would definitely be on Ameca. She is way ahead of Sophia and is developing many times as fast. Compared to 3 years ago, Sophia has made only minor progress,” writes one user.

“More expressions than the average Hollywood actor and actress,” writes another user, jokingly.

The company writes that “artificial intelligence and machine learning systems can be tested and developed on Ameca” in addition to its robotic operating system.

Speaking about the earlier development where the bot moved the researcher’s hand, the company said, “Ameca reacts when things enter their ‘personal space’.

The robot space is poised for a stir as Elon Musk’s Tesla will unveil a prototype of Optimus – a humanoid robot intended for domestic and industrial use – on AI Day September 30 in Palo Alto, California.

‘At Engineered Arts, we’re even starting to get scared and we’re used to it!’

“Tesla Bots are initially positioned to replace people in repetitive, boring and dangerous tasks. But the vision is that they serve millions of households such as cooking, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly,” Musk wrote in the essay published in the journal China Cyberspace.

The mogul explained that the Android, which will have human-like limbs and functions, was purposely designed that way.

The Tesla Bot is the height and weight of an adult, can carry or pick up heavy objects, walks quickly in small steps and the screen on its face is an interactive interface for communicating with people.

“You may be wondering why we designed this robot with legs. Because human society is based on the interaction of a bipedal humanoid with two arms and ten fingers.

“So if we want a robot to adapt to its environment and do what humans do, it needs to be about the same size, shape and capabilities as a human,” Musk explains.

The CEO confirmed that he plans to focus on improving the bot’s intelligence and solving the problem of large-scale production after unveiling a prototype next month.