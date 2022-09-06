Human urine and feces are feeding giant algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay

<!–

California officials say it will cost $14 billion to upgrade aging wastewater facilities that dump nutrients from treated human wastewater into San Francisco Bay, feeding a giant algal bloom that lasts for more than two months and killed tens of thousands of fish.

The algal bloom, which appeared in late July, has grown exponentially because of the tons of nutrients from urine and feces of the Bay Area’s eight million residents released into the water daily — one plant alone dumps 85 million gallons per day that 5.5 tons contains nitrogen.

Scientists say the bloom was caused by climate change, but the size, number of organisms and how long it lasted is due to human waste.

This massive, long-lived bloom has resulted in the deaths of up to 10,000 fish that were suffocated by the algae that covered the bay.

The algal blooms appeared in July, but have been increased by nutrients from human waste dumped into the bay

According to SF Chronicleno raw sewage leaks were found from the 37 factories in the area.

The bloom first appeared in Alameda in late July and is now along Sausalito, Vallejo and Fremont – about 40 miles from where the bloom first appeared.

The $14 billion would go toward updating the aging waste plant systems to limit the amount of nutrients dumped into the bay and the restriction could be required by 2024 when regional permits are due to be renewed.

However, this would also cost taxpayers three times the amount on their water bill.

The bloom, said to be the largest in a decade, has killed tens of thousands of fish

Even one of the smallest facilities, the San Jose/Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, dumps 5.5 tons of nitrogen into the bay with its 85 million gallons of water per day.

Most facilities meet legal requirements, but the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) recently paid a $816,000 fine for dumping 16.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the bay in October 2021.

The discharge would have dripped into the body of water during a major rainstorm and not dumped on purpose – but this is one of the problems with the aging infrastructure.

A similar event took place in 2010, but caused millions of gallons of untreated sewage to flow into the bay.

Officials say sewage facilities may be needed to limit the amount of nutrients dumped into the bay. This would cost $14 billion to update existing infrastructure

This kills thousands of fish in the bay, with as many as 10,000 in Lake Merritt, the oldest wildlife sanctuary in North America, home to several species of birds and fish.

Algal blooms occur when algae colonies grow out of control and they only need sunlight, nitrogen and phosphorus to expand.

The red algae bloom is caused by a microorganism called Heterosigma akashiwo.

And the many years of nitrogen dumping into the bay has made this bloom one of the largest in more than a decade.

People are being urged to keep both animals and children out of the water after Oakland city officials found “low levels of pollutants linked to harmful algal blooms.”

The stench of rotting fish is said to be so intense that some resort to wearing face masks outside to cover their noses.